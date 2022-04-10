What is the best Final Fantasy game? The time has come to decide the best JRPG of the RPG saga

The best Final Fantasy game in the numbered series? Difficult question… to which we are going to answer with the best of help: yours! We collect the most representative games of the saga for you to cast your valuable votes. Ready?

The Final Fantasy game saga meets 35 years and we couldn’t miss the opportunity to do something very special: propose you to vote for the best titles of the very important Square Enix license. Created by Hironobu Sakaguchi in 1987, the video game series has grown with more than 50 titles that include both the main saga and spin-offs and collaborations with other third-party licenses and those of the company itself (such as Kingdom Hearts). That is not to mention his presence in other media, especially the world of cinema and series.

The license has always stood out for its marked character RPG, which was born as an inspiration for some western titles like Ultima or Wizardry. At the beginning of it, Sakaguchi had a hard time carrying out the idea: in Japan there was not much talk about role-playing games. At 3DJuegos we already told you the story of the creation of Final Fantasy, which was surrounded by serious difficulties. But it went ahead, and boy did it… Currently the series is made up of games of all kinds: action, fighting, shooters, musicals, races, massively multiplayer online games and a long etcetera. It is a franchise that has already sold more than 150 million games and stands out for offering emotional stories, charismatic characters, technical advances and an artistic and musical section that has featured such important figures as Yoshitaka Amano or Nobuo Uematsu. The next thing will be the new Final Fantasy, the installment numbered 16, which has delayed its development due to the pandemic but which seems to be progressing at a good pace and we may see it sooner rather than later. But what has been said… it’s time to take stock and for that We suggest you vote for the best representatives of the numbered series (they didn’t all fit!). Can you help us find the best Final Fantasy game with your votes?

The first Final Fantasy games appeared within a span of three years, all released on the legendary NES. They introduced the theme of light against dark, the power of crystals, the franchise’s iconic turn-based and random combat, the world map, the chocobos as a means of transport, jobs… and even the figure of Cid! They were very important games to lay the foundations of the saga, and that is why playing them today can be a great exercise not only in nostalgia, but also in hindsight. Specifically, Pixel Remaster is a good way to remember them.

The leap from the saga to the Super Nintendo console also translated into an evolution that brought with it a new combat system: the famous Active Time Battle which was maintained in several subsequent installments. The plot was a clear step forward in terms of drama, and the introduction of the Way 7 (in addition to obviously better graphics) made it clear that the Final Fantasy saga had a lot of room to surprise us. FFIV was successfully brought to the Nintendo DS in a 3D remake that is still worth trying today.

For this installment, Squaresoft placed a strong emphasis on the job system, expanding its possibilities and thus allowing greater customization of the main characters template. However, the playable balance was not always well resolved, which is why it was somewhat below the rest of the titles that appeared on the SNES. It can currently be played in a remastered 2D version, with multiple improvements including a revamped soundtrack, a new interface, and bonus content.

One of the greatest achievements of FFVI was to propose a more adult theme, with an apocalyptic vision of the world and social rebellions in between. The plot and characters, including the antagonist Brush, have been etched in the memory of those who played it. For these and many other reasons, it is one of the best video games in the franchise (and that was developed in just one year!). It is so good that Tetsuya Nomura would like to do a remake one day. Hopefully.

Without a doubt, we are facing one of the most beloved installments of the saga. Originally releasing on PlayStation, it stood out for its emotionally charged story alongside Cloud Strife. Recently, we have enjoyed the first part of FFVII Remake, which more than fulfilled by expanding its universe and delving into aspects that could not be dealt with in the original game. It is possible that you are more of the classic, or more of the remake, and that is why at the end of the article you will find the possibility of voting for either of them. Which one do you lean towards?

Another of the games most loved by fans is FFVIII. The title starring Squall Leonhardt and Rinoa Heartilly in an adventure that stood out for characters artistically represented in a more realistic way, great musical pieces and immense customization options. There were other aspects that did not shine so bright, but in general it is considered one of the best deliveries ever created. We recently had FF8 Remastered, one more option to play this classic today.

This game meant something like Final Fantasy going back to its roots. He moved away from the futuristic tone to embrace a more medieval tone. The result? One of the most applauded installments of the series. FF9 stood out for many things, but one of its main characteristics was to propose a colorful and endearing artistic section, accompanied by a certain sense of humor. It is a game worthy of having a remake or, at least, a remastering. In fact, there are already fans who have tried.

FF10 was a really ambitious game, marking a new stage for Square. The investment was millionaire and the production team reached a hundred people. It brought out the potential of PlayStation 2 as a platform, with the biggest graphic evolution to date in the series. In addition, its story was very competent, the soundtrack wonderful and the gameplay very innovative, especially in combat and character progression. For its part, FF10-2 stood out for having three main characters, several endings and a very characteristic J-Pop musical style.

FF11 marked the arrival of the genre MMORPG to the franchise, a very risky (but determined) move that the truth is that it paid off quite positively. The game enjoyed some success, despite its complicated registration and setup process. It had a lot of content, and despite taking a long time to get the potential it deserves, it offered many hours of fun thanks to a multitude of expansions and updates with new quests, scenarios, and rewards.

The saga closed its passage through PS2 in a spectacular way: FFXII had a huge world, 3D control and freedom, combats without turns under the name Active Dimension Battlepossibility to configure the AI ​​of the companions, a new job system, monster hunting quests, intro sequences that merged with the gameplay, a very compelling story… If you want to play it today and see for yourself, FF12 : The Zodiac Age is the best option.

FF13 is one of the most controversial games in the saga, applauded and criticized in equal parts due to how great its combat system was, but also because of its excessively linear which was his gameplay. Artistically and musically it was wonderful, and it is something that we could also see in its sequels, one making a more open and varied game, and another betting on a 13-day system that was reminiscent of the great Zelda: Majora’s Mask. In short, a very unique trilogy that left no one indifferent.

Square Enix tried again with an MMO in his beloved saga, and the truth is that he suffered a lot to get it off the ground. FF14 had a very complicated beginning, to the point that the Japanese themselves decided that they only liked the story, the intros and the weapon system. The arrival of A Realm Reborn, something like a version 2.0, brought with it a new game engine, refined gameplay, improved interface elements and a long etcetera. It was a true resurrection.

A fantasy based on reality. This was the premise of the most ambitious game in the Final Fantasy saga to date, with a open world of generous dimensions that was based on the use of the Regalia to go from one point to another. On a narrative level, it stood out for the connection between the members of the leading group. In terms of gameplay, he proposed a very dynamic and real-time combat system that establishes the pillars of the series for Final Fantasy XVI. Without a doubt, a great game that is already among the favorites of many users.