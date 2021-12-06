What is the best Halo? All the games in the saga ordered from worst to best according to Metacritic

Several top titles and others that sought to give the formula a twist add up to a fairly extensive list.

By Axel García / Updated 6 December 2021, 09:09 98 reviews

Starting the odyssey in 2002, the Halo saga became the most renowned within the Xbox family. Being a symbol for the entire community of this Microsoft platform, it is difficult to find an Xbox fan who has not played a title from the franchise created by Bungie Studios.

As with Mario titles, each one has its own favorite delivery of this saga. Despite not being as old as other franchises, we already have more than enough titles to create a list from worst to best, with the assistance of the portal Metacritic. Uniting opinions of players and professional media from around the world, these scores are the closest to an objective rating of each delivery, and then we share the list with you.

Halo: Spartan Assault (Rating: 53) As a game intended for mobile devices, Spartan Assault sacrificed many attributes that we see in the main installments of the franchise. Still, it turned out to be a fun experiment with a cool approach. Halo: Spartan Strike (Rating: 66) Continuing the Spartan Assault formula, this installment added more vehicles and weapons to increase mission diversity. However, the key elements of the saga, such as multiplayer, were still missing. Halo Wars 2 (rating: 79) Halo Wars 2 felt a bit more empty than other popular installments in the RTS genre, but it served as a good starting point for newbies to this style of games. Its mechanics are simple and very well explained. Halo Wars (rating: 82) Halo Wars fulfilled the dream of many strategists, transforming the world of Halo into an RTS experience. Being simpler than other games of the genre, this installment was very accessible and further expanded the universe of the saga. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (rating: 82) Being a remastering of the classic that started it all, one would think that this installment would have the same score. The difference of years, sadly, was not favorable in this edition, however faithful it turned out to be. Halo 3: ODST (Rating: 83) Instead of the frenetic action we see in multiplayer, Halo 3: ODST opted for an atmospheric and highly dramatic adventure, and that was precisely what propelled it as an unforgettable experience among fans of the franchise. Halo 5: Guardians (Rating: 84) With high expectations, the community was very critical of the fifth major installment when it arrived in 2015. Unwelcome twists in the story, and the absence of the Master Chief in the short campaign, were hard blows for Halo 5. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Rating: 85) What would be better than a collection with the best titles in the series? Probably nothing, but this installment was plagued with technical errors and other problems, which greatly sunk its final rating. Halo 4 (rating: 87) Even without having managed to overcome the trilogy, Halo 4 was a great debut title for 343 Industries, who managed to continue the Bungie legacy with a great story that focused on the relationship between Cortana and the Master Chief. Halo: Reach (Rating: 91) Halo: Reach was Bungie’s proposal that sought to change things up a bit. The title triumphed, with new abilities that changed the strategies in multiplayer and the campaign, which answered many doubts about the saga. Halo 3 (rating: 94) Keeping track of the first 2 games seemed impossible, and yet Halo 3 delivered. Keeping the gameplay, this title added more vehicles and weapons, and even allowed the player to design their own maps. Halo 2 (rating: 95) Halo 2 has the most beloved multiplayer in the community, and that’s saying a lot. With the introduction of Xbox Live, this 2004 game was no longer restricted to LAN play. A sequel that continued the glory of the first. Halo: Combat Evolved (Rating: 97) Like GoldenEye in 1997, the first Halo revolutionized the FPS genre with a memorable story, fun combat, and an iconic soundtrack that fans continue to enjoy. Without this installment, Xbox would not be what it is today.

Despite having its setbacks, common in multi-installment franchises, Halo continues to shine for million players worldwide. Halo Infinite is just around the corner, promising to be a great starting point for those beginning their journey in this saga, and surely with plenty of opinions on its launch day. Where on the list do you think it will be?

