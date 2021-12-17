What is the breed of bull that would disappear due to the prohibition of bullfights in CDMX

The Animal Welfare Commission approved an initiative to end shows where animals are cruelly mistreated until their death (Photo: EFE / Mario Guzmán)



Bullfighting writes one more chapter in the debate about its legality in Mexico, because on this occasion, the capital of the country is the one that has moved to try to eradicate this bullfighting spectacle through the Animal Welfare Commission, who approved in the congress of Mexico City an initiative to put an end to such massive events.

With fines of almost 5 million pesos for those who organize bullfights in the city, the reform to the animal protection law must obtain a majority in the plenary session in the coming weeks to put an end to bullfighting in the Mexican capital, so different opinions have been unleashed in this regard.

One of the main voices consulted is that of Antonio Cosío Pando, son of the owner of the Plaza de Toros México and Estadio Azul, Antonio Cosío Ariño, who affirmed for Forbes Mexico that if this initiative is approved, the fighting bull could disappear.

Antonio Cosío Ariño is the owner of the Plaza de Toros México and the Estadio Azul (Photo: EFE / Mario Guzmán)

The fighting bull it is also known as angry bull and it is strictly selected and developed to participate in bullfighting shows, with bullfights as the main objective, since they come from a line of aggressive bulls that can offer greater appeal in each event.

According to Cosío Pando.

“Let’s hope that for the sake of the fighting bull race it remains, It is a controversial decision that would end a race in this way”, He pointed to Forbes Mexico, in a statement with the intention of envisioning some collateral damage that the approval of the initiative would have.

The fighting bull is strictly selected and developed to participate in bullfighting shows (Photo: EFE / Mario Guzmán)

In Mexico there are 259 farms affiliated to the National Association of Breeders of Bullfighting Bulls (ANCTL), which is 91 years old. The crianza are found in 24 states of the country and represent an important economic boost for those who are dedicated to this business.

“Of course (the initiative hits the entire industry). To the bullfighters, ranchers, bailiffs and there is a world of people around this art and culture, who would end them, “he said. Antonio Cosio, who put Mexico City as a key point in the preservation of livestock for the fighting bull.

According to figures from the ANCTL, the bull cattle industry generates 80,000 direct jobs and 146,000 indirect jobs; therefore, its abolition in Mexico City may not be final for the rest of the country, especially due to its importance in other states.

In Mexico, only four states are prohibited from bullfighting: Coahuila, Guerrero, Sonora and Quintana Roo (Photo: EFE / Oscar Mir)

In Mexico, only four states are prohibited from bullfighting: Coahuila, Guerrero, Sonora and Quintana Roo. In addition, in some municipalities of Veracruz, Michoacán, the State of Mexico and Nuevo León they also have restrictions regarding the bullfighting festival.

The Mexican Republic is the second country with the largest number of bullrings around the world and even in states such as Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Zacatecas, Querétaro and Tlaxcala, bullfighting is considered as Intangible Cultural HeritageTherefore, the debate against this tradition will continue after the resolution of this initiative.

On September 9 of this year, the initiative was presented by Jorge Gaviño, Vice-coordinator of the bench of the FART. It stipulated the intention to prohibit “public shows in which animals are subjected to acts of mistreatment and cruelty that result in their death.”

