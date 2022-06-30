What is the cadastral reference of a house and how to know the one of your house online

When it comes to wanting to know the value of a home, the most normal thing is to give an address with the street, the number and the municipality. But for the administration this is not enough, since there may be confusion. That is why in Spain each home has a unique identifier as if it were their DNI, so that when carrying out any procedure it can be used as a form of immediate identification.

Although it may seem that this identification is only used when is going to make the purchase-sale of a house, the truth is that it is used for many procedures. Without going any further, in order to make the income statement, it is requested to know what your tax data is.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

What you should know about the cadastral reference

According to the General Directorate of Cadastre, dependent on the Ministry of Finance, the cadastral reference is defined as a official and mandatory identifier for all real estate that are in Spain. It is not limited to just one home, but this number also includes parking spaces, storage rooms and even farms where there are crops.

It consists of an alphanumeric code that is automatically assigned by the Cadastre when the deed is carried out, so that all real estate has a unique cadastral reference to place it on the cartography. It is composed of a total of twenty characters, being different depending on the good. The data cases that can be found are the following:

9872023 VH5797S 0001 WX: in this case, the first seven numbers identify the plot, the following ones the sheet of the plan, followed by the identification of the property on the farm and finally the control characters to know if all the numbers are correct (similar to the letter of the ID).





13 077 A 018 00039 0000 FP: This cadastral reference model refers exclusively to parcels found in polygons. This means that it can become much less common, as they are mainly used to the first model.

Once you take into account its format, you should know that the cadastral reference allows it is known exactly what good is involved in legal business. In this case, purchases and sales, inheritances, donations… are included so that they are not confused with other assets. In this way, it is possible to offer the greatest legal certainty to all the people who enter into contracts. In addition, the Property Registry allows the physical identification of the property to third parties, making everything much more agile.

How can you know your cadastral reference

This value can be found in the deed of any house or property, but in the event that you do not have it because it is a rental house, for example, you will be able to consult it. You simply have to access the Electronic Headquarters of the Cadastre and click on the map that appears at the beginning that specifies Property search engine and cartographic viewer.





At the moment a search engine will appear to enter all the data. It’s going to have to choose the information you have at the top (street/number, polygon/parcel, coordinates, CRU…). In this case, as it is a home, we recommend you enter the traditional address to consult all your data.

After specifying the province and the municipality, you will have to write the name of the road. But it will not be recognized automatically, since you must click on the magnifying glass to choose just the right name from the list that will appear. This is something that will also happen with the number on which you must click on the magnifying glass to choose a range of numbers.





Finally, it is important to specify the internal address with the block, floor and door. This may be the most critical point, since On many occasions, this information is not properly registered in the Land Registry. internal, and you are going to have to change values ​​until you find exactly your home. Once this is done, you will click on Data.





At the moment a tab will appear, where at first you will have the cadastral reference of the specified address, as well as the main class or usage. You will be able to know the year of construction of your home and also the surface, being divided in the lower part by each of the existing floors and the data of each of these, such as the date of a reform.