What is the condition that forced Mike Tyson to move with the help of a cane or in a wheelchair

Mike Tyson walking with a cane

The last weeks offered images of Mike Tyson that worried the fans. First, the former boxer, 56, was filmed walking in New York assisted by a cane. And then pictures of Iron Mike appeared getting around in a wheelchair at Miami airport.

The visual testimonies were accompanied by the statements that the athlete himself made a few weeks ago on his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “We are all going to die one day, of course,” he prologued then. “Then when I look in the mirror I see these little dots on my face and I say ‘Wow, that means my due date is coming up real soon’”, he sentenced.

Now, what is the condition suffered by the boxer and that led to the images that went around the world? According to US media reports, the legendary boxer suffers from a “sciatica flare” in his lower back, a problem that two years ago forced him to rest for weeks in which he could not get out of bed. More: the same problem afflicted him in the epilogue of his professional career and was one of the reasons that led him to hang up the gloves.

From their environment they sought to lower the tone of the alarms. “He is dealing with a sciatic (nerve) attack. Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like him,” he recently reported. TMZ. However, the images attracted attention because, just weeks before the video with the baton in New York, Iron Mike had shared images training with intensity and fierceness, waiting for a new challenge.

Photos of Tyson in a wheelchair

In 2020 Iron Mike was encouraged to get back into the ring y He played an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Junior in November 2020 in which the result ended in a draw after eight rounds. And since then he speculated with a new incursion in the activity: he spoke of a new clash before Evander Holyfieldfrom another confrontation with Lennox Lewis and in the last time the chance of a fight with the Youtuber gained strength Jake Paul.

“It could be very interesting. Everything is possible, yes, but it has to happen this year”, Tyson had warned in June. We will have to wait for the evolution of the boxer’s health to know if the exhibition will be possible or will remain in the land of utopias.

