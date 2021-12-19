What is the curse of the Azulgrana Stadium that Atlante could break

The Azulgrana Stadium has never seen the local team champion when the series ends in that building. (Photo: Twitter / @ Caybeni)

The 2021 it’s been a year of break curses in Mexican soccer. Blue Cross ended a streak of 23 years without being a champion, while the Atlas ended up with 70 years without earning a title of MX League. Now in the Grand finale from the MX Expansion League between Atlas and the Tampico Madero, it is hoped that he can join that group. Since the team blaugrana will want to be the first team to leave champion that play at home at Azulgrana Stadium, since no institution has achieved it in 75 years since the creation of the property.

The president of the Iron Colts, businessman Emilio escalante, spoke in an interview with the chain ESPN on the situation that afflicts local teams, in which he hopes that his team will become the first team to lift a championship and play at home in the Sports City Stadium.

“The truth is that we have thought about this situation, rather than thinking negatively, we think about it positively. I don’t think it’s the stadiums, I think work is what makes champions. It has been 75 years since there is a champion there and I hope we can be the first ”, said Emilio Escalante.

In addition to the above, no local team has been able to be crowned champion when the Grand Final of Return It is played at the Azulgrana Stadium or also known as the Blue Stadium. It should be noted that this property has been the headquarters of final three back; two with Blue Cross, in 1999 against him Pachuca, in 2009 against him Monterrey and another one from Atlas, at 2020 Front of Jaiba Brava.

The last Liga BBVA MX Final, played at the Azulgrana Stadium, was in 2009 and the champions were Rayados de Monterrey. (Photo: Mateo Alvarado / EFE)

In this final, after the feats that the Cement Machine like the Rojinegros, the Atlantean is motivated and with the esperanza to break one more curse in Mexican soccer. Given this, the president of the Iron Colts said that they trust their work made in the Opening 2021 to win the title.

“(Laughter) No, no Shaman, we are believers and we like challenges, the entire coaching staff and players trust the work, we are going for the championship and returning this team to the top places,” Escalante mentioned.

On the other hand, Atlante is one of the teams that have signed up to seek the certification by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), with the aim that next year I can fight for promotion to Liga BBVA MX, In the season 2022-2023.

Atlético de San Luis was the last team to achieve promotion in Mexico in a sporting way. (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

So far, the FMF itself has not ruled on the issue of Committee who will be in charge of these certifications or the requirements with which they will have to count each place to obtain their permission to ascend. However, it is expected that for the next March 2022 make known the teams with which they will start this process.

“We are in good condition, I think we are on the way to be certified. We are going for certification next year ”, declared the president of Atlante.

This Saturday the final of Vuelta de Expansión MX of Apertura 2021 will be played at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), those led by Mario Garcia will search for their first title in this category, while those of Gerardo Espinoza, they arrive with 14 games without knowing defeat and will seek to raise the trophy again as in the Guard1anes 2020.

