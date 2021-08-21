What is the Department of Sports Intelligence, the key to the success of the Miners of Zacatecas

Zacatecas is one of the best teams in the Expansion League (Photo: Twitter / @ MinerosFc

The Zacatecas miners were created from Pachuca Group to have a team in the Expansion League, before Promotion alloy. His investment immediately paid off with great performances in his first tournaments and putting himself in the focus of Mexican soccer in its disputes with Liga Mx teams during Cup matches.

Although they have never managed to be champions, the prominent future project led another sector of investors to acquire the institution in 2020 from the hand of Eduardo López Muñoz, President of Grupo Islo and member of the State Council for Economic Development of Zacatecas. This came after Jesús Martínez decided not to focus more on the promotion club. With the new managers, some changes in the scheme and ways of working, giving primary importance to performance and methodology within the field.

Through a clip shared on their official social media accounts, the Miners shared a bit of how the work model inside the club. Pointing to some responsible for the tactical approach as Raúl Enrique Pérez, graduated from the Communication Sciences career at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the ONE, who works as the person in charge of the Department of Sports Intelligence of the Zacatecans.

Raúl Pérez is in charge of the sports intelligence area of ​​the Miners (Photo: Youtube Capture / Miners)

The Sports Intelligence Department focuses primarily on two points. At adequate recruitment of players that fit the game model that the technician wants and the essence of the institution. On the other hand, it encompasses the game analysis, where they observe variables that can be measured with various metrics that help the coach to plan the matches in the correct way, always thinking of enhancing their virtues and counteracting the strong weapons of the rival.

In an exclusive interview for Infobae Mexico, Raúl Pérez spoke about the work done in the tactical area of ​​Mineros and how it was his process to become part of the second division club. Barely in August 2020 his plans were still focused on finishing his classes in the Communication degree. And, in less than two months he was already forming part of the coaching staff of a professional Mexican soccer team.

“It was difficult to adapt to another place, to a completely different context, because I had to live with people with totally different ways of thinking than mine. The university forms you from a certain thought, but you can’t always live with people who have the same way of seeing things. I believe that the most difficult thing was that when moving from living in Mexico City to another state, change the way I interact with others. But in the end, the university makes it easier for you to make those changes and solve problems, ”said Raúl Pérez.

Mineros de Zacatecas has adopted a fixed game system since the arrival of Alexis Moreno to the institution (Photo: Twitter / @ MinerosFc)

The game model is determined between the club and the coach himself, however, the team as an entity always has certain values ​​that are “non-negotiable”, to which footballers and the coaching staff must adapt. When the football idea is determined, the challenge is to find players who know that system or who have already practiced it before with some other team. In this way, the adaptation process is much easier.

Pérez commented that one of the crucial points in order to get to where he is today was to complement the foundations that the school provides, along with other interests of his own. “I am not here for the university, but for reading and learning that I acquired through other means. Only I know what I am passionate about and where I want to go, ”said one of those in charge of game analysis at Los Mineros.

For certain types of indications, the body of work relies on videos of groups of the world’s football elite, or on themselves if at some point those movements have already been done before in an ideal way. The tools to convey the idea of ​​the game can vary because footballers come to reason the tactic differently. Some understand better through audiovisual resources, and some others prefer to use only words in a face-to-face talk.

The Zacatecas institution has given great importance to the measurement of tactical metrics (Photo: Youtube Capture / Mineros)

“What we all want is for the team to have its own DNATherefore, it was decided that the people in charge of basic forces should also be involved in the analysis process. In order to recruit 15-year-old players, you have to understand the game model practiced by the first team, ”said the head of the sports intelligence area.

Mineros has been characterized in recent tournaments for being a group of possession of the ball, with long possessions and a lot of pressure after losing the ball. Hand in hand with the coach Alexis MorenoThose from Zacatecas have become constant contenders for the Expansion League title. In the last tournament they reached semifinals, displaying a colorful and balanced football, however, they were eliminated by Tepatitlán.

“The goal is to build a long-term successful project, with a game model that is adaptable, where the entire analysis group can continue to contribute ideas and knowledge to the coach so that the number of transfers continues to increase and the results remain on a positive level ”concluded Raúl Pérez.

KEEP READING:

Scandal in Expansion League: Tepatitlán FC paid the debt of its goalkeeper Jared Muñoz with his ex-girlfriend

Sebastián Córdova, Alexis Vega and Jorge Sánchez: which are the European teams that want three of the most outstanding footballers in Tokyo

How Antonio Rosique left Christian Martinoli out of the 2000 Sydney Olympics