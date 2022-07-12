What is the DFS protection of the routers that Europe does not want you to deactivate

Routers are practically small computers that carry out a multitude of operations that are invisible to us, but that can be controlled more or less freely through their configuration. Who more and who less has opened a port that did not allow certain types of traffic, or has changed the credentials of their WiFi network to personalize it and improve its security. And another thing that can be done is disable DFS protection.

It happens, however, that Europe has grown tired of this protection being deactivated as it interferes with certain systems that operate with electromagnetic waves whose spectrum overlaps with that of WiFi. For example, weather radars. So from Europe it is going to require router manufacturers not to allow users to disable this protectionand they can’t change the firmware of the router to achieve it either.

DFS is mandatory in Europe

DFS is the acronym for ‘Dynamic Frequency Selection’ in English, or ‘Dynamic Frequency Selection‘. What the router does is prevent you, when configuring your home WiFi network, from using any of the protected channels. And why are they protected? Well, because they are 5GHz WiFi channels that are used for certain public uses.

For example, there are 5GHz Wi-Fi channels that are protected because they are used for operation of airport radars, others for different defense systems and others for meteorological services. The AEMET system, for example, uses these protected channels for weather forecasting. And since these are services that are considered priority in Europe, our router does not have “permission” to use these channels.

Thus, when DFS protection is activated on our router, what the device does is, first, try not to get out of the exclusive channels for Wi-Fi networks. Specifically, channels 36, 40, 44 and 48. By selecting any of these channels in the router configuration we will not have any type of problems or slowdowns.

The slowdowns (always in WiFi 5) come because if we want to use one of the protected channels, the router first you will have to verify that said channel is free. The router will make sure that there are no operating airport radars or weather services in its coverage area. Because if this were so, our 5GHz WiFi network could not work. The router would not allow it. And it would change to another channel.

DFS protection is used so that the router makes sure not to step on any priority service (airports, defense) on your 5GHz WiFi channel

That is why 5GHz Wi-Fi networks take time to appear when we turn on our router. When turned on, if our router has WiFi 5 configured to operate on one of the protected channels will have to check for a full minute, 60 seconds, that there are no priority services operating on that frequency. And that is why the 2.4GHz network appears much earlier than the 5GHz network when we turn on or restart a router.

Europe has grown tired of Russia and router ROMs

This DFS protection, which forces the router to ensure that it does not encroach on other priority services, can be disabled in several ways. We can change the country of our router to Russia or India, for example, and then the selector to disable DFS protection will be activated. The reason is that the DFS is not mandatory neither in Russia nor in Indiaand when configured for that country, the protections disappear.

Another way to disable this protection goes through change the full firmware of the router. It is the equivalent of loading a cooked ROM on an Android mobile phone. By changing the firmware of the router, we can install a much more configurable one that allows us to disable DFS protection at will, without having to do anything else. However, Europe has grown tired of this and is going to force manufacturers not to allow it. So it’s going to be over with disabling DFS protection, the easy way or the hard way.

