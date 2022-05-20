What is the future of Fernando Ortiz with America

Fernando Ortíz will continue to lead the Águilas del América no matter what happens in the league (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Fernando Ortiz burst onto the Mexican soccer scene unexpectedly. The Club América board decided to use the Tano after Santiago Solari kept the team in the last places of the general table. The change in the technical direction was favourable, since the Coapa team is hours away from playing the semifinal of the Grita México Clausura 2022, which is why it would already be defined the future of the strategist.

According to journalist John Sutcliffe, during his speech on the radio program ESPN Radio Formula, Fernando Ortíz will remain in charge of the technical direction no matter what happens with the Águilas in the league. In that sense, the hypothesis that indicated his permanence in case of overcoming the quarterfinal stage against Nicolás Larcamón’s Strip would have been confirmed.

Until now, the Coapa team has not confirmed the claim of Sutcliffe. However, if true, the news could give Ortíz confidence and encouragement, as well as the team to go in looking for victory against the Tuzos of Pachuca and play the most anticipated game of the semester for the title.

His arrival to the team was beneficial for the Eagles and he managed to qualify for the league directly (Photo: Twitter)

The Tano has not been ratified in the technical direction. In that sense, if the Eagles manage to overcome the best team of the regular season, led by Guillermo Almada, Ortíz could become the first caretaker coach in the club’s 116-year history to make it to the grand final. Before him, Jorge Castelli, in the 1995-96 season; as well as Gonzalo Farfán, in the Winter of 1997, were one victory away from achieving it.

On matchday 8 of Grita México Clausura 2022, Santiago Solari had accumulated a total of six units and was unable to convince with his team’s offensive deployment. After the draw against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, the board called Ortizwho in his short step from three months with the Águilas U-20 team He had achieved the leadership of the contest, to take the reins while they looked for a better option for the bench.

With just two days to prepare for his debut on the top circuit of Mexican soccer, Ortiz stood up to the Rayados directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, but fell by two goals to one. The following day he traveled with the team to the state of Jalisco to face the Chivaswhere he rescued a point after keeping his clean sheet. It wasn’t until matchday 11 that he started winning matches.

The players have recognized the closeness and trust that Fernando Ortíz has given them (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

With the victory of three to zero over Toluca, Ortíz convinced the American fans. Since then, each game has become crucial to aspire to the league, as well as relevant evidence to assess your scheme. The effectiveness was such that in his step he was able to beat rivals such as the tigers from the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon (UANL), León y Puebla in the quarterfinal round.

At the moment, Ortíz’s record in the 11 matches he has directed only registers one defeat, as well as a couple of draws against Cruz Azul and Puebla. His good performance on the field is a reflection of the support and closeness that he has had with his players. Even, Sebastián Cáceres assured that his presence on the bench has filled them with confidence.

The sudden change in the face of the team has convinced a large part of the fans, as well as the historic number 10 Cuauhtemoc Blancowho in an interview with Record unveiled his confidence in the Eagles championship in the current semester.

“I do see the possibility of becoming champion for America, but it is important not to celebrate before or become overconfident. I fully support the TanoI give you my support. I consider him a well prepared technician. He has made a very good group and brought joy back to the team”, recognized the governor of Morelos.

