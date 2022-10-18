What is the future of Superman? Man of Steel 2 with Henry Cavill seems to be on DC’s agenda according to new data

Going back to Zack Snyder-esque petitions, fans have been clamoring for Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, and it looks like they’re finally getting their wish.

In a wide-ranging report that also reveals that James Gunn is secretly working on another DC movie, THR claims that Warner Bros. Discovery has an “intense desire” to see Henry Cavill don the red cape one more time. In fact, a project that would “essentially be Man of Steel 2” is reportedly looking for writers.

The project is one of several featuring Superman highlighted in the report, which touches on everything from a potential sequel to The Flash to Matt Reeves’ plans for spin-offs based on The Batman villains. It also highlights the chaotic nature of WB Discovery’s situation as it tries to find its own version of Kevin Feige for the DCEU.

In the midst of what is being described as a power vacuum in DC amid the imminent departure of DC President Walter Hamada, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is among those said to be trying to define Superman’s future.. According to THR, Johnson really wants to do a “Black Adam vs. Superman” that he would feature Henry Cavill.

“Of course. That’s what this is all about,” Johnson said when asked if Black Adam will fight Superman. “There is a new era in the DC universe that is about to begin.”

Warning: spoilers for the Black Adam post-credits scene below.

Although Black Adam won’t be released until the end of the week, Johnson has already revealed the film’s post-credits scene, featuring Henry Cavill. According to THR, Hamada initially turned down the cameo, but Johnson turned to Warner Bros. Pictures officials Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to get it. The scene was shot in mid-September.

Notably, Johnson was booed in July at San Diego Comic-Con when he seemed to cast doubt on Henry Cavill’s return to the role, responding to a question about whether Black Adam could beat Superman in a fight by saying, “I guess I probably would.” It all depends on who’s playing Superman, I’m just going to say that. I’ll leave it at that.”

Hamada, for his part, defended the non-DCEU Ta-Nehisi Coates story featuring a black Superman, which is still slated to be produced by JJ Abrams.

Henry Cavill’s Superman last appeared in Justice League, which was panned before being revived by Zack Snyder’s version. The character’s future in the DCEU was said to be in doubt even back in 2017, but it looks like Superman’s luck has turned.

How Warner Bros. Discovery ultimately proceeds will depend on who fills the void left by Hamada. According to THR, De Luca was responsible for greenlighting Joker 2 and his role at DC may be more permanent.

Meanwhile, Black Adam will premiere on October 21.