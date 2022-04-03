What is the Group of Death of the Qatar World Cup according to the FIFA ranking

The World Cup will start on November 21 (Reuters)

This Friday 32 balls paralyzed the planet because hundreds of millions of people carefully followed the draw for the Qatar World Cup 2022 who celebrated the FIFA on Doha and determined the conformation of the groups of the contest that will begin on November 21 and will have its grand finale on December 18. Since the last ball landed in its corresponding area, the fans and the international press have wondered what the Death Group. Consultation that has not had a clear answer, until now.

It is that the analysis of which rivals are more complicated to face is subjective and does not conclude the debate that even former soccer players and coaches have participated in, who avoid leaning towards any one. But, there is a simple mathematical calculation that could put an end to the discussion, according to the Brazilian site Globe Sports.

It is worth remembering that the drums for the previous draw were assembled according to the FIFA ranking of each nation that allowed the 32 teams to be divided into four ciboriums. In this way, it is understood that the Mother House of Football understands that the best teams are those that appear highest in that ranking. For this reason, with the sealed zones, the points of the teams of each group can be added and thus, the one that accumulates the most, would technically be the one with the best members, or therefore, the most complex.

Following that simple formula B Group turns out to be the one with the most points and therefore is the Death Group according to the ranking FIFA. There they are located England, Iran, United States and the winner of the last playoff of the UEFA what remains to be resolved. Yes Gales achieves the classification, the area would have 6,548 points, with Ukraine 6,495 and with Scotland 6,432. Any combination leaves her on top.

In counterpart is Group A of Qatarwhich for being host is head of series, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. Together they reach 6,217.41 points and would then make up the most accessible zone, but at the same time one of the most even because there is not much difference between the teams. Although, in case New Zealand I won the repechage Costa Rica in June, the Group Ewhich includes Germany, Spain and Japan, It would drop to the bottom of this list.

Under this logic, the order of difficulty of the groups would be as follows:

1- Group B, England, Iran, United States and Wales/Scotland/Ukraine: 6,548 points (Wales) or 6,495 points (Ukraine) or 6,432 points (Scotland).

2- Group D, France, Peru/United Arab Emirates/Australia, Denmark and Tunisia: 6,505.57 points (Peru) or 6,405 (Australia) or 6,300 points (United Arab Emirates).

3- Group G, Brazil, Serbia, Sweden, Cameroon: 6,496.02 points.

4- Group F, Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia: 6,478.99 points.

5- Group E, Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany and Japan: 6,416.25 points (Costa Rica) or 6,119 points (New Zealand).

6- Group C, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland: 6,412.84 points.

7- Group H, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea: 6,217.41 points.

8- Group A, Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands: 6,136.86 points.

