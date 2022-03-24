What is the Hay’ya Card and how to get it: the necessary document to access the stadiums at the Qatar World Cup

Qatar is ready to receive thousands of fans from all over the planet (Photo: Reuters)

expectations for the next world Cup to be held between November and December in Qatar they are just beginning to grow. With the draw for the group stage scheduled for April 1, from the organizing country they hope that said date will be a turning point when it comes to receiving requests for fans who plan to attend the greatest soccer event. start processing your Fan ID or locally known as Hay’ya Card to enter the stadiums.

The function that the card will have will be fully access. It will need to be presented together with your ticket at the entrance of the match to be able to enter without any inconvenience. In addition, it also gives you easy access to public transportation during your stay in Qatar which will include free bus and metro travel on event days. The first test that was carried out during the FIFA Arab Cup that had the Fan ID as an option was considered a success and became a firm necessity for the next World Cup.

A statement was published on the official website of the body that regulates the sport confirming the need to process the document in question. “Once they have paid for their tickets, fans will be able to reserve accommodation and request their Hay’ya card, which will also serve as an entry permit to Qatar for international fans traveling to the tournament. All spectators, regardless of whether they are residents of Qatar or foreigners, will need the Hay’ya card along with the match ticket to access the stadium, ”explained the letter.

As in the FIFA Arab Cup, the Hay’ya Card will grant access to public transport (Photo: Reuters)

The members who led the project for the fans explained during the recent continental contest that had Algeria as champion the need to have a Fan ID. “We have named it Hay’ya which means ‘Let’s go’ in Arabic. We are sure it will provide a better experience for the fans.”explained Khalid Ali Al-Mawlawi at a press conference. And he added about it: “The Arab Cup was a great opportunity where fans enjoyed football without worries. With the Hay’ya Card, they will be able to access many privileges such as traveling by metro, which will make their tournament experience a memorable one.”

All fans will be required to have an approved Hay’ya Card (Fan ID) application number to enter the State of Qatar and the FIFA World Cup stadiums. It should be clarified that the document will be used as a smart technology ID card designed to provide fans with the best experience in Qatar and will serve as a means of identification and access to the different venues of the tournament.

Fans traveling from abroad can use their Hay’ya (Fan ID) card to enter Qatar multiple times, provided they have a valid passport recognized by the State of Qatar. It will also make it easier for ticket holders to access a series of services and benefits related to transport, tourism and others. Fans will need to apply once they have paid for their match tickets and have their ticket application number via email. Fan ID applications can be submitted online through the host country entry portal website (FAC21.qa).

