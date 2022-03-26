What is the health problem that will prevent Tata Martino from traveling to Honduras?

Gerardo Martino will not be able to direct the match against Honduras in the Concacaf Octagonal Final (Photo: Twitter/futpicante)

The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) confirmed that Gerardo Martino will not be able to make the trip to the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. As happened in September 2021, the Tata will not be on the bench of the Mexican National Team due to complications due to a retinal detachment in the right eye. In this way, the Argentinian helmsman will add the third meeting of his era in which he stays away from his players.

Retinal detachment is a condition in which the light-sensitive membrane of the eyeball separates from the back of the organ. When that happens, vision can be altered and cause the patient to experience blurred vision. It is listed as a serious problem and whose attention must be urgent, as well as carried out by an ophthalmologist with the purpose of prevent total vision loss.

The most common cause of detachment is a tear or hole in the retina that allows the filtration of fluids from the eye, a situation that results in the separation of said part from the underlying tissues. In extreme cases it can also cause macular detachmentthat is, the part responsible for fine vision, so it can damage central vision.

Jorge Theiler will be in charge of the Mexican Soccer Team in Honduras (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Patients with myopia, glaucoma, severe eye injuries, who have undergone eye surgery or with a family history, are more likely to present the condition. Symptoms include flashes of light, shadows or decreased peripheral vision, blurred vision, as well as sudden appearance of small spots in vision.

The first time what Tata Martino underwent the surgical procedure to correct the detachment was in september 2021, when Mexico had its presentation in the Octagonal Final. At the end of match against jamaicaat the Azteca Stadium, the helmsman went for an emergency review, where he was barred from making the trip to Costa Rica and Panama.

The September 3, 2021 He was successfully operated on and began his recovery period. Since then, he has not missed any of the scheduled matches with the Tricolor, both at the Azteca Stadium and in other venues outside of Mexico. According to the statement issued by the FMF, Martino followed all his doctor’s instructionsbut early 2022 He presented problems in his right eye again.

Gregg Berhalter and Gerardo Martino shared the units on the field of the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

“He underwent a new procedure the day February 11thwith a estimated recovery time from six weeks. The new treatment and not having the corresponding medical discharge prevent the strategist from making the trip by plane to avoid as much as possible a serious risk to their ability to see”, reads the document.

For this reason, the person designated for the interim technical direction during the match against Honduras will be the technical assistant, Jorge Theiler. The last two times the assistant Tata was in charge of the team was in the National Stadium of Costa Rica and the Rommel Fernándezfrom Panama, where he obtained the balance of a victory for the slightest difference tie somewhat against the canaleros.

The return of Tata It will be at the Azteca Stadium, when the Mexicans receive the selection of The Savior at the closing of the Octagonal Final. In case of seeking to secure your ticket for Qatar 2022, the Tricolor is obliged to add more than three units in the last confrontations, because only then will they depend on themselves.

KEEP READING:

David Faitelson defended Gerardo Martino for the “Tata Out”

Helmut Marko underestimated Checo Pérez’s fear of attacks in Jeddah: “It’s not very different from CDMX”

10 years after Checo Pérez’s first podium in Formula 1