What is the historical mark that Tuca Ferretti could impose in Liga MX

Ricardo “El Tuca” Ferretti on his way through Tigres.

Ricardo Ferretti could enhance your coaching legacy should the Braves from Juarez, the team he directs in the Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament, get a win over Queretaro.

The sum of three points of the border table on the White Roosters would cause The Tuca reach your 500th triumph in Aztec football. This would symbolize an achievement that no other strategist has achieved on the bench. Mexican First Division.

Juarez and Queretaro this will be measured Friday, October 8, 2021, o’clock 19:00 hours (Central time of the Mexican Republic), in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. The pending clash, which will be played during the Close FIFA, corresponds to the Matchday 10.

The joy of Ferretti could come hand in hand with the eventual fourth commitment won at home by the group of City Juarez Chihuahua. In case of not gestating, it could materialize it in the following immediate duels of visit before Pumas and Pachuca.

Ricardo Ferretti not only has it become one of the obligatory names when referring to the MX League for their 30 uninterrupted years as a strategist, but also for having conquered seven league titles and directed to six teams in Mexico: Pumas, Chivas, Morelia, Toluca, Tigers and Juarez.

FC Juárez recognized Ricardo “El Tuca” Ferretti for turning 30 years as a coach. The celebration took place during the match against Atlético San Luis. (Photo: @ LigaBBVAMX / Twitter)

After backing out as a professional footballer in 1991, began his transition to the board and replaced Miguel Mejia Baron at National University Club, where he hung the booties. On September 15 of that year, the painting of the Pedregal beat the extinct 3-1 Cobras of Ciudad Juárez.

Commanded the blue auria in two stages: from the 1991/92 season to the 1995/96 season and from the 2006 Opening Tournament to the 2010 Bicentennial. 143 wins on the University institution. In addition to the league title of Closing Tournament 2009, when his pupils surpassed the Tuzos of the Pachuca in the final key of the contest, product of a 3-2 overall.

In his stay for the Sacred Flock, between Winter 1996 and Summer 2000, achieved 64 victorias. He also raised the championship of the Summer Tournament 1997: Guadalajara embroidered his tenth star after defeating by aggregate score of 7-2 to Bulls Neza.

On the other hand, in his passage through the hell of the Nemesio Ten let 27 wins for the Red Devils between Apertura 2003 and 2004 for the In command of The monarchy met with 18 matches won between the Clausura and Apertura 2005.

“El Tuca” has also served as interim coach of the Mexican National Team. With El Tri he won the 2015 Concacaf Cup. (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

Your link with felines from Sultana of the North It was the one that has generated the most energy in his career. The native of Rio de Janeiro orchestrated the elements of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León in three processes: from Winter 2000 to Clausura 2003, for a single tournament in Clausura 2006, coupled with the golden decade of the club that began in the Apertura 2010 and ended in the Clausura 2021.

With the squad of the Volcano acquired 243 victorias. At the by that dressed in gold with five of the highest distinctions of MX League; corresponding to the Apertura 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017, as well as the Clausura 2019 Tournament.

The coach of 67 years took the baton of FC Juárez in the preseason of Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament. He has four wins and two draws in twelve games of the official tournament. Thus, Braves it is located in the fourteenth place of the general table with 14 units.

