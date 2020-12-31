What is the intention of Shiv Sena? After all, why is the NCP supporting and targeting Congress

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are in a coalition under Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, but Shivasena is constantly targeting the Congress and supporting the NCP. Yesterday, the Secretary General of Maharashtra Congress had also written a letter to Sonia Gandhi saying that the Congress is being deliberately sidelined in the Maharashtra government. In such a situation, when all three parties are in a coalition, then what is the political benefit due to which Shivesana is continuously targeting the Congress and is supporting NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Also Read – Earthquake in Maharashtra by letter to Sonia Gandhi, wrote- NCP-Shivsena plot against Congress

Actually, Shiv Sena wants NCP chief Sharad Pawar to be made the chairman of UPA. Shiv Sena is openly advocating this. But the Congress is taking a soft stand on NCP. This is because the Congress has been struggling with political crisis for a few years. In such a situation, the Congress does not want to be separated from the alliance, the Congress has its disadvantage in this. But Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is engaged in strengthening his place by supporting Sharad Pawar and strengthening Shiv Sena’s relationship with NCP. Also Read – UP: Congress leader and his nephew shot dead, people burnt accused’s house, police stationed in many police stations

Shiv Sena wants to strengthen its position in Maharashtra, which is why Shiv Sena is repeatedly speaking in favor of Sharad Pawar. The Shiv Sena knows very well that if the BJP is to stay away from power, it is very important to support the NCP and if the NCP stays in this alliance, then the Congress will also be there. Because even the Congress would not want the BJP government to be formed in Maharashtra. Also Read – Karnataka Local Body Election Results 2020 Live: Counting Continues, BJP-5255, Congress-3090, JDS-1565

Significantly, the Congress is currently in the weakest position in the Mahavikas Aghadi, so in order to keep the BJP away from power, all three must be in a coalition. Therefore, both the parties are under pressure on the Congress. Let us tell you that this pressure is also being created because the elections to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation are going to take place, in which case the Congress should not demand more seats and the seats should be accepted.