What is the key change in WhatsApp policies and what does it have to do with Facebook

Facebook companies will also have access to information from WhatsApp users (Photo: Archive / AFP)

In recent days it has worried users of WhatsApp the new terms and conditions that the company will apply in a obligatory starting next February 8, since its Privacy will be violated.

According to the notices of the courier service, there will be three main changes, which focus on data processing, how companies can use Facebook services, and the unification of companies, which were warned on the home screen of all users in this way:

– “The WhatsApp service and how we treat your data.”

– “How companies can use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.”

– “How we partner with Facebook to offer integrations into Facebook companies’ products.”

Announcement about the new WhatsApp policies (Photo: Screenshot)

As we mentioned in our note What are and how will the new WhatsApp terms and conditions affect? , these changes mean that from now on WhatsApp will share the user’s personal information with Facebook and other services managed by the group of Mark Zuckerberg. Hence its relationship with the popular social network.

What does Facebook have to do with WhatsApp?

It should be remembered that behind both firms is Zuckerberg who began his empire with the creation of Facebook. In 2014, after positioning itself as the strongest social network, acquired WhatsApp for $ 19 billion.

At that time he pointed out that his The principle would be to maintain the individuality of each service, however, by 2019 the idea changed and by 2020 it unified the messaging services of Facebook and Instagram (which he also owns and bought for a billion dollars in 2012).

According to el New York Times, years before the merger, Zuckerberg’s initiative sparked internal conflicts, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the founders of Instagram, left Facebook at the end of 2018. Later, Jan Koum and Brian Acton, the founders of WhatsApp, also left the company, questioning the project and its effects.

Mark Zuckerberg, dueño de Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp (Foto: REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo/File Photo)

Since then, too dozens of employees questioned Zuckerberg, foreseeing that this day, in which the companies would be unified, the netizens will have few options to protect their data.

Until now, WhatsApp requires people to register a phone number to use the service, while Facebook and its accompanying Messenger ask users for real identities.

According to Facebook, in addition to helping improve the service and user experience, as stated in its terms and conditions, The unification will generate more revenue for Zuckerberg by opening the way to new advertising opportunities or lucrative services.

Although Facebook executives have questioned the businessman’s plan since 2019, it is clear that the plan will be executed in 2021.

Up to the above policies, WhastApp, differentiates it from Facebook Messenger and Instagram did not store messages and kept a minimal base with user data, being the only service that had end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp updated its terms and conditions this 2021 (Photo: REUTERS / Thomas White)

However, with these new policies, Facebook through WhatsApp, will collect this information:

– Account registration information, such as phone number.

– Operations data.

– Information related to the service.

– Information on how the user interacts with others, including companies.

– Information about the mobile device (battery charge, internet service provider, signal strength, hardware model, operating system …).

– IP adress.

The users interested in continuing to be part of WhatsApp, must accept the new terms and conditions, allowing the application or Mark Zuckerberg companies to have almost total access to their activities, which range from text messages, contacts, your purchases and interactions with third parties.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

What are and how will the new WhatsApp terms and conditions affect?

WhatsApp and the memes that unleashed its new terms and conditions

Telegram and WhatsApp: what are the differences, virtues and faults of each application