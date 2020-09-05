What is the latest status of India’s bullet train project? Railways said – will know in three to six months

New Delhi: Railways on Saturday said that there has been good progress in the bullet train project but the actual time frame for its completion will be known in the next three to six months when the land acquisition situation becomes clear. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that 82 percent land has been acquired in Gujarat while only 23 percent land has been acquired in Maharashtra. Also Read – 80 new special trains will start from 12 September, will be able to make reservations from 10 September

Yadav said that in a big project like bullet train, work can start when a certain amount of land is available. He said, "We hope that in the next three to six months we will be able to reach that point. The design is ready and we are going to move forward. It is true that there has been some delay in tendering and land acquisition due to Corona virus epidemic but I can say that the project has made good progress. "

The Chairman of the Railway Board said, "On improving the status of Kovid-19, we will start the tender process and will be able to acquire land in the next three to six months. After that we will be able to provide the actual time frame for the completion of the project. "

