What is the mission of Modi government, Karmayogi, which Amit Shah is describing as the historical reform of the 21st century

new Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Modi government is committed to building a futuristic civil service. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Mission Karmayogi on behalf of the Cabinet for bringing structural changes in the civil services. It is said that this comprehensive and detailed plan will focus on building individual as well as institutional capacity.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "This is a historic reform for the 21st century that will end the culture of individual work and usher in a new work culture." To ensure accountability and transparency in the system, the goal-based and continuous training system will make the civil servants strong and sensitive. "

Home Minister Amit Shah also said that "this reform will provide a mechanism for the government employees to improve their performance and make them realize the expectations of New India". The Modi government is committed to preparing civil services for future needs. "

‘Mission Karmayogi’ to increase the capacity of civil servants

In the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, ‘Mission Karmayogi’ was approved to increase the capacity of civil servants. Under this, the government intends to make civil servants more professional. The HR Council will also be formed under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister.