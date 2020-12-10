What is the new tenancy law, which the Yogi government is going to implement in UP, will be this benefit

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to introduce a new law regarding tenant, so as to protect the tenant’s interests with the landlord. Once the proposed law is introduced, disputes between landlords and tenants will be largely eradicated, and this will also help the government to find out the number of people who rent houses in the state. Also Read – BJP workers protest outside Manish Sisodia’s residence

According to the government spokesperson, "The Housing Department has released the draft Uttar Pradesh Urban Complex Rent Regulation Ordinance-2020. Suggestions have also been sought from the public for a new tenancy law. Suggestions can be made on the Housing Band website by 20 December.

According to the spokesperson, "The law has been prepared under the supervision of Yogi Adityanath and has been approved in principle. With the implementation of the tenancy law, the government will also constitute a rent authority in the state. " According to the officials of the Housing Department, the most important condition of increase in annual rent has been included in the draft. Under the current agreement, the owner increases rent by 10 percent every year, but after the new law comes into force, annual rent will increase by five percent on residential properties and seven percent on non-residential properties.

According to the new law, it will be mandatory for the tenant to take care of the place of living. The tenant will be responsible for damage to the rented property. The law will also provide that if the tenant is unable to pay the rent for two months, the landlord can remove it. The landlord must inform the tenant details to the renting authority.