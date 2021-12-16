What is the obstacle that prevents America from renewing its squad

The high salary of some América players prevents the board from negotiating their departure (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

The Eagles of America demonstrated solidity throughout the tournament, although to consolidate at the top of the general table they had to sacrifice spectacularity and even good results in the league. The elimination at the hands of the National University Pumas generated displeasure of the directive by some players of the establishment, reason why they planned a great clean before starting the Closing 2022. However, the high salaries that they perceive are an impediment to finding them a new team.

According to the site specialized in transfers Transfermarkt, Las Águilas are the second highest rated sports institution of the 17 teams that compete in Liga MX. With a total value of EUR 77.5 million They are below the Rayados de Monterrey, which is valued at EUR 80.9 million. Despite this, the high salary that some players receive is untenable for the vast majority of clubs in the country.

The quality of various players on the squad is undeniable. For that reason, there are various clubs willing to bid to take away in final purchase said elements. However, even if the institutions reach an agreement, the players have the last word. It is at that moment when they refuse the salary cut and force their stay in the Coapa team, just as it could have happened to Nicolás Benedetti when he tried to be transferred to Mazatlán.

Sebastián Córdova is one of the players who could leave before the start of the Clausura 2022 (Photo: Club América)

In this sense, thanks to the urgency of America to free players and economic resources for the integration of new elements, one of the alternatives offered by the clubs interested in their players is the shared coverage of income from salary, a situation that is counterproductive for the azulcremas and puts an end to various negotiations.

And it is that, according to various experts in football, the players who come to the Club de Coapa they enjoy great privileges that they can hardly obtain in other teams. In that sense, it is very difficult for them to agree to leave the sports institution unless the offer received implies better conditions, which happens abroad, Most of the time.

This situation has put a stop to cases such as that of Diego Valdes. In recent days, it turned out that the Chilean midfielder from Club Santos Laguna arrived in Mexico City to carry out medical tests and discuss the last details with the most winning team in Mexican soccer. Although some sources assured the success and compliance with the negotiations, in Coapa they have not been able to officially announce the new signing.

Diego Valdés would have already reached an agreement with Club América, although his announcement could not be confirmed (Photo: Mario Guzmán / EFE)

Currently, in the Coapa team, Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Emmanuel Aguilera, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Nicolás Benedetti, Richard Sánchez, Renato Ibarra, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas, are those who occupy the 10 places enabled for untrained players in Mexico. In this way, the board would have to wait to negotiate and finalize the departure of one of those elements to confirm Diego Valdés.

In that sense, both Santiago Solari and Santiago Baños should make the decision about which players to let go of the institution, considering that Leonardo Suárez is about to recover from the injury that took him away from the courts for much of the semester and could be considered for the next.

That way, the situation in El Nido looks complicated. Although, according to journalist Gibran Araige, the board promised Santiago Solari three new signings for December 26, they are counting on the pressure of the fans who demand that the institution once again be a protagonist in the transfer windows.

