What is the ‘offset’ policy in the defense procurement process? Why did Modi government end

What is offset policy in defense deal? Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has eliminated the offset requirements for defense deals and contracts with single sellers between governments under a new policy issued to purchase arms and military platforms for the armed forces. The government has decided to end the offset requirement at a time when shortly before the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) expressed displeasure over the poor implementation of the offset policy. Also Read – Amit Shah encircles Rahul on UPA regime’s defense deal

In fact, under the offset policy, foreign defense manufacturing units have to spend at least 30 percent of the total contract value in India for all contracts exceeding Rs 300 crore. They have to do this by purchasing components, transferring technologies or setting up research and development units. The aim of this policy was to promote the manufacture of defense equipment in the country and to obtain foreign investment. Also Read – Israel trip a sign of PM Narendra Modi’s shifting foreign policy calculus | Modi breaks tradition, ‘friendship’, leaves for Israel for historic tour

Officials said that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released a new defense procurement process in which the three armies were required to lease military equipment and platforms such as helicopters, simulators and transport aircraft as per their operational needs. Permission is granted as it can be a cheaper option rather than their purchase. Also Read – Prime Minister narendra modi meets donald trump us clears 2 billion unmanned guardian drone deal l After Modi-Trump meeting

The CAG specifically mentioned the Rs. 59 thousand crore Rafale deal, saying that aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation and arms supplier MBDA have not yet fulfilled their offset commitments to deliver high technology to India. The offset stake in this deal was 50 percent.

Apoorva Chandra, Director General of Acquisition in the Ministry of Defense, said, “As per DAP 2020, offset will not be applicable in deals with single vendor, government to government and under inter-governmental agreements.”

He said that the offset policy will be applicable in competitive tender contracts. He said, “There is no transfer of technology in any offset contract.”

With this statement, Chandra indicated that this could be the reason behind the government’s decision.

Another official said that eliminating the offset requirements of contracts under all three categories could be the result of lowering the cost of acquisition (procurement) as defense companies take care of the cost money to meet the offset conditions.

The new DAP, released after consultation with the stakeholders concerned for more than a year, included making India a global manufacturing hub of military platforms, reducing the time it takes to purchase defense equipment and capital budgeting under a simple system by the three armies. The medium has features like allowing the purchase of essential items.

Officials said that new chapters have been included in DAP regarding information and communication technology, post-contract management, DRDO and defense sector PSUs like procurement of systems developed by government bodies etc.

The DAP proposes a new provision for all the three armies to purchase in a time bound manner through the capital budget under a simple system, which can be seen as an important step to reduce the delay in procuring the necessary materials by the three armies Used to be.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the DAP also contains provisions for promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in order to protect the interests of India’s domestic industry and to set up manufacturing centers for import substitution and export.

The Defense Minister tweeted that changes have also been made in the offset guidelines under the new policy and priority has been given to large defense equipment manufacturers ready to manufacture products in India instead of related equipment.

Singh said that the DAP has been designed in line with the government’s ‘Self-reliant India’ initiative and aims to make India ultimately a global manufacturing hub by empowering the Indian domestic industry through ‘Make in India’ projects. Has been considered.

The new policy also provides for concurrence of the ‘Approval of Necessity’ (AON) at the same level in all cases up to Rs 500 crore in order to reduce the delay in approval of purchase proposals.

DAP also mentions steps to improve their testing before including defense equipment.

