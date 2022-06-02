What is the oldest video game you are still playing?

In 3DJuegos we launch a new question topic to the community, this time looking back.

We usually want to play the latest, that new release with mechanics called to revolutionize the genre, that title with hyper-realistic graphics, that story with a plot twist at the end so applauded and sometimes criticized. But video games are much more than what has just come out, with some titles capable of gathering thousands of players around the world every month despite being decades old.

Because yes, in this entertainment there is also room for the classics, for those works that came into our lives when we were little, or that we discover now for the first time thanks to an irresistible offer in stores, or their presence in video game services on demand such as Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Premium, and from 3DJuegos we want to discover what is that old title that takes away your hours today, that video game released years ago that you still play today.

Remastered or not, what is the oldest video game you still play?We take the idea from PCGamer, who asked their readers a few days ago about the oldest game they were spending their time on, and make it our own, including remasters and reissues as well. We can give very varied examples, from some classic fighting to some RTS like Age of Empires II that, despite the launch of AoE 4, still continues with very high activity peaks on Steam. And if we look more to the present, but with 10 years behind us, we come across the enduring success of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

For example, I still play games from time to time to Pandemic’s Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Many examples, but we want to know yours, either through the comments of the news or through a message in our discussion channel in Discord. We also ask you to accompany your answer with a brief comment, explaining if you have been playing that adventure for a long time, or if it is a discovery.

