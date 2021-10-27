What is the only championship that Santiago Solari has won in his coaching career

The Argentine has made America a solid team in all aspects. (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE / File)



Santiago Solari live a honeymoon in the America. Since his arrival, he has made solidity a hallmark of distinction. The style of play does not end up convincing the most orthodox Americanists, but the strength of the collective it is such that it is difficult to find any fissure that alters the composition of the team.

Versus Rayados from Monterrey, the Argentine coach will have the opportunity to lift his first title with The Eagles. Solari, in his role as a footballer, knew success in the first person, he won practically everything. But as a technical director the story has been different.

In his short career on the bench, he Indiecito he has only managed to bring a trophy to his personal display case. He did it with the team of his life, the Real Madrid, at Club World Cup 2018. Soccer has curious ways of going cyclical. If America beats Monterrey, they will travel to the United Arab Emirates to play the last edition of the Club World Cup.

Solari led Madrid for five months. (Photo: Instagram / cristogonzaleztf)

The differences are obvious. For Madrid, Mundialito it is a decorative title. On the other side of the avenue, for any Mexican club to win that award would represent an eternally remarkable feat. Solari was world champion as technical director. That insignia that could tinge anyone’s track record with gold, for the azulcrema coach represents the sequel of failure, of frustration.

Santiago Solari came to the Bernabéu bench as a total fire extinguisher. Nobody wanted to take that time bomb that Zinedine Zidane left hidden and what Julen Lopetegui dynamited. His passage through Real Madrid Castilla it was the only antecedent. The dream of directing in the White House it ended very soon: the fire devoured the firefighter.

The You meringues they attended Abu Dhabi with the obligation to take the championship. You already know what these tournaments represent for clubs like Madrid: they take more than they give. In the semifinals, Solari’s fleeting pupils beat the Kashima Antlers by 3-1. In the other key, River Plate faced the Al-Ain as a prelude to a titanic final: Madrid against the Millionaires, opulence staged on a soccer field. It could not be.

Archive photograph of former Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari. EFE / Ettore Ferrari / Archive



The teams cinderellas they usually surprise only once. River paid the astonishment fee and missed a flashing final. Nobody had doubts that Real Madrid entered the game against Al-Ain with the title in the hands. The crash was a mere procedure that certified all the obvious. Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Marcos Llorente and an own goal of Yahia Nader They testified about a thousand times seen: Real Madrid was champion of something, of the world, on that occasion.

For a long time the Mundialito, as the Spanish call it, is the only award that gives relative prestige to the Concacaf Champions League. The hook of facing the European champion is still a more attractive stimulus than the alleged rivalry between Liga MX y MLS. They know it in Coapa and the boss of the azulcrema bench knows it.

The Club World Cup lives its final hours. In full agony, a tournament that has been shipwrecked between skepticism and custom prepares its farewell. The routine dictates that the champion will be European, the Chelsea in this case. Santiago Solari will not want to miss that ticket that takes you on a walk to other times. Being a world champion can be this insignificant or this eternal.

