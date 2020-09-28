What is the real-life story behind ITV’s factual drama Honour?

ITV’s Honour is penned by screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes, and is based mostly on the so-called ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod in 2006.

Keeley Hawes leads the Honour forged as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, the real-life police detective who headed up the investigation into Banaz’s homicide.

Right here’s what it’s good to find out about the real-life occasions that impressed Honour.

Who was Banaz Mahmod?

Banaz Mahmod (performed briefly in Honour by newcomer Buket Komur) was a 20-year-old Iraqi Kurdish girl from South London who was brutally murdered in 2006 in a so-called ‘honour killing’ on the orders of her father and uncle, after she left her abusive organized marriage to be with one other man.

Banaz’s boyfriend, Rahmat Sulemani (performed by Moe Bar-El), reported her disappearance on twenty fifth January 2006. Police started an investigation, and found that Banaz had beforehand gone to the police a number of occasions, even offering officers with the names of the males whom she believed had been all able to kill her. Nevertheless, her allegations weren’t taken critically at the time.

Rahmat, who testified for the prosecution in the trials associated to Banaz’s homicide, died by suicide in 2016, a decade after her dying.

Who is DCI Caroline Goode?

DCI Caroline Goode, the former Scotland Yard detective portrayed by Keeley Hawes in Honour, led the investigation into Banaz’s disappearance and homicide. She gained the Queen’s Police Medal for her efforts.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Hawes mentioned: “With one thing like this [Honour], we had been all so conscious that we had been coping with actual folks – Banaz, Caroline, their households, all people concerned, the crew – and so there is that ingredient after all, and with this much more so, way more than most likely something I’ve ever labored on.

“The duty is enormous, it’s enormous. I felt it on a regular basis, I felt it on a regular basis since. I actually have, it’s – I haven’t taken it evenly, and you recognize, you wish to do the proper factor by everybody concerned as a result of it is about these two ladies, and also you wish to give Banaz the utmost respect you recognize, and in addition by Caroline.”

She continued: “These are actual folks and it’s at all times going to be truly unimaginable what Banaz and her household have been by way of, and Caroline devoted her life to this case.”

What occurred in the police investigation into Banaz Mahmod’s dying?

DCI Caroline Goode helmed the investigation after the case was taken over by the Metropolitan Police Murder and Critical Crime Command.

Mohamad Marid Hama, who had beforehand threatened to kill Banaz and her boyfriend, was charged with homicide in February 2006. He was covertly recorded in jail, bragging about the killing – these recordings, coupled with the cellphone information of Banaz’s household, had been instrumental in the eventual restoration of Banaz’s stays in April of that 12 months.

Banaz’s father, uncle, and three of her cousins had been all later convicted of her homicide. Two of Banaz’s cousins (Mohammed Saleh Ali and Omar Hussain) had fled to Iraq following the homicide, and had been ultimately extradited to the UK.

Requested about how intently Honour mirrors the real-life occasions it depicts, collection star Michael Jibson (DS Stuart Reeves) completely informed RadioTimes.com, “By way of the dramatic license that’s taken, like with something, you’ve a complete pool of producers and consultants wanting into this, ensuring to start with every part in the story is taken care of and honoured correctly, and in addition tells the story that doesn’t in any approach turn into adverse in the direction of the scenario… Sometimes we’d ask questions however all of us trusted our administrators and producers.”

On the filming areas used, he mentioned: “Numerous this story happened in South London and up in Birmingham in actual life, whereas we filmed the majority of it in North London, simply because that was the place the manufacturing workplace was. There’s an important location in Watford that’s mainly this disused workplace constructing – for those who see any cop drama on TV at the second, they movie it there, as a result of it’s simply the excellent location to show into police places of work with sprawling corridors.”

Who is Bekhal Mahmod?

Bekhal Mahmod is Banaz’s older sister, who had run away from the household residence previous to the occasions of the ITV drama Honour. She testified for the prosecution in the trial regarding her sister’s homicide, and was positioned into witness safety.

Gwyneth Hughes, who spoke to Bekhal Mahmod for Honour, mentioned: “I’m unable to fulfill [Bekhal], she’s in witness safety… She will name me. Ten minutes into this [press Q&A], she known as me. I at all times realize it’s her, as a result of it says No Caller ID.

“She watched final evening and I’m very, very happy to say that she thought it was nice and she or he ‘cried lots’, she mentioned, and I mentioned ‘Are you OK?’, she mentioned ‘Yeah’, and I’m gonna discuss to her as quickly as this [press] session is over. She’s the most unbelievable younger girl, actually, you’d be so proud to have any of those younger ladies as your daughter.”

Honour airs over two nights on Monday twenty eighth and Tuesday twenty ninth September 2020 at 9pm on ITV

Contact IKWRO Girls’s Rights Organisation for extra details about Honour Primarily based Abuse.