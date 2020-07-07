What is the real-life story that inspired Netflix drama Stateless?

At the starting of every episode of Netflix drama Stateless, you’ll see the phrases “inspired by true occasions” flash up on display screen.

This six-part Australian TV present is set inside an immigration detention centre, the place a number of tales converge; an Afghani father and his household fleeing the Taliban, a neighborhood man taking a job as a safety guard to help his household, and – at the centre of the story – a white Australian lady who has ended up in detention after a listing of errors. Right here’s what it’s good to know.

Is Stateless based mostly on a real story?

Sure! The central conceit – that a mentally-ill Australian-German lady is unlawfully positioned in a detention centre by Australia’s Immigration Division – is based mostly on an actual incident that occurred 15 years in the past.

The case involved a girl known as Cornelia Rau, a German-born citizen and Australian everlasting resident. She had grown up in Sydney, and she or he might swap between English and primary German, and between an Australian and German accent.

Cornelia Rau disappeared from hospital in March 2004. After she refused to disclose her true id to police and immigration officers, she was put in an precise jail for six months, after which transferred to Baxter Detention Centre as a suspected unlawful immigrant for one more 4 months till she was lastly found.

Her sister Chris Rau, who is a journalist, wrote in February: “The upcoming launch of the TV collection Stateless has been difficult for our household… We really feel this nervousness regardless of each effort by a beautiful group of writers, actors, cinematographers and musicians. Cornelia herself and many individuals concerned in her plight have been totally included and consulted.”

Like the protagonist Sofie (Yvonne Strahovski) in Stateless, Cornelia did work as a flight attendant – in actual life she was employed by the airline Qantas.

And in 1998 she started attending a cult (or self-proclaimed self-help organisation) known as Kenja Communications, based by husband-and-wife group Ken Dyers and Jan Hamilton. (This is recreated as “GOPA” in Stateless, with Cate Blanchett and Dominic West as the creepy charismatic leaders).

She took half in ballet, choir and drama – however she was expelled from Kenja after six months; as Jan Hamilton defined, “We aren’t an organisation set as much as assist somebody like Cornelia. We’re for people who find themselves in search of to reinforce their skills.” She was requested to go away after an incident at a bunch occasion in Melbourne the place she apparently “walked off throughout the present”.

Over the subsequent six years, Cornelia was hospitalised a number of occasions, with diagnoses starting from bipolar dysfunction to schizophrenia. She had incidents of unstable behaviour and generally disappeared for brief durations of time, however she normally re-established contact along with her household (particularly her sister).

When the hospital and Cornelia’s household began the course of to get a “neighborhood therapy order” that would compel her to take her much-detested medicine, Cornelia discharged herself from hospital and went hitchhiking. However on her journey, locals turned involved about her security and known as the Queensland Police.

Cornelia recognized herself as “Anna” (utilizing various German surnames) and claimed to be a vacationer from Munich. Her story didn’t maintain up, and she or he modified it a number of occasions. Regardless of her clear confusion, the police contacted DIMIA (the Division of Immigration and Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs) and detained her as a “suspected illegal non-citizen”.

Below this assumption, she was despatched to the Brisbane Girls’s Correctional Centre (a jail) and detained alongside convicted criminals. Along with her psychological well being deteriorating, she nonetheless refused to inform authorities her actual title and id. A number of flags have been raised about her psychological well being and the unusual information of her case, however they have been largely ignored.

In the end she was transferred to a facility for “illegal non-citizens” (UNCs) known as Baxter Detention Centre, in outback South Australia. Right here, alternatives have been additionally missed. For instance: German Consulate workers couldn’t determine her, however identified that her German language expertise have been “child-like” and she or he most likely was truly Australian with a German background. And although the police contacted the Immigration Division after Cornelia’s household reported her as a lacking individual, they didn’t make the connection. A visiting nun additionally formally raised issues, however they went nowhere.

Her sister Chris Rau writes: “Cornelia ended up in detention attributable to a psychological sickness. She has no recollection of her six months in the Brisbane jail and her 4 months in Baxter, close to Port Augusta, a lot of that time (greater than 5 weeks) spent in solitary confinement.”

Lastly, in January 2005, newspaper The Age ran a story about the case of this “thriller lady” in the detention centre. In the piece, Pamela Curr of Melbourne’s Asylum Seeker Useful resource Centre defined: “They [the other detainees] imagine that she is mentally ailing. Her unpredictable and weird behaviour, lack of communication, and misery proceed to fret them. She reveals psychotic signs, screaming and speaking to herself at occasions, and screams in terror typically for lengthy durations particularly when locked in the cell.”

Mates of the Rau household noticed the article and suspected it could be Cornelia. Over the subsequent 5 days, Cornelia was formally recognized after which transported again to hospital the place she was dedicated to a psychological well being facility.

What occurred subsequent to Cornelia Rau?

Cornelia Rau’s ordeal turned an enormous story in Australia. Her plight additionally drew consideration to the failures of Australia’s immigration detention system – and the truth that she was a white lady solely made this much more newsworthy and surprising to many.

Certainly one of her attorneys, George Newhouse, has described her as the “malicious program which uncovered the cruelty and inhumanity of the immigration detention system”.

In response to this incident, The Palmer Inquiry was launched. This recognized a collection of missed alternatives to assist Cornelia Rau and appropriately determine her as an Australian resident in want of psychological well being therapy. Former Federal Police commissioner Mick Palmer discovered critical and deep-seated issues in the Immigration Division, and in the way it dealt with individuals in detention. However little or no has modified over the final 15 years.

In 2008, the federal authorities agreed to pay Cornelia Rau $2.6 million in compensation. She sadly continued to expertise psychological well being issues after her launch, however was allowed by her official “guardians” to journey internationally – journeys which ended with hospitalisation in Hamburg, Germany in 2008 and arrest in Tafila, Jordan in 2009 so that she might be positioned beneath medical care.

Since then she has primarily flown beneath the radar. Cornelia lives in New South Wales, and enjoys swimming and sports activities. Her former lawyer Claire O’Connor mentioned: “She’s definitely in a greater place than when she acquired out of detention.”

Is Barton Detention Centre an actual place?

No – however it’s based mostly on actual detention centres in Australia.

In actual life, Cornelia Rau was detained at Baxter (not Barton). It was run by a non-public operator known as GSL Australia (not Korvo Safety Group). Australia has a coverage of “obligatory detention” of asylum seekers, and these centres are the place many find yourself whereas they wait to listen to their destiny – a course of which may take years.

To offer it its full title, “Baxter Immigration Reception and Processing Centre” was opened in 2002 and finally closed in 2007 as the constructing of one other, bigger detention centre made it out of date. At its peak, Baxter had housed a number of hundred asylum seekers and immigrants.

Throughout its 5 years of operation, Baxter was not with out its controversies. On two Easter Weekends, protesters descended on the centre to protest towards the authorities’s therapy of asylum seekers. In 2004 (just a few months after Cornelia was eliminated), there have been protests from the detainees themselves – together with a number of arson incidents – and in 2005 there was a riot.

Stateless will stream on Netflix from Wednesday, eighth July – try our lists of the greatest TV reveals on Netflix and the greatest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information