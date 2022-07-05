What is the record that the Pumas will set when they face Barcelona at the Camp Nou

The National University Club will be the first Mexican team to play the two tournaments organized by Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​and has the opportunity to be the pioneer in winning both (Photo: Twitter/@TheChampions)

The Barcelona Soccer Club announced that, after a sudden cancellation by AS Roma to compete for the Joan Gamper trophy, the Pumas of the National University will be the designated opponent for the meeting at the Camp Nou. Although they will not be the first Mexican institution invited by the Catalans, since the Club León tried it in 2014, when they stood on the field of the sports venue located on Arístides Mallol street, in Barcelona, They will set a new record.

The group directed by Andrés Lillini will become the first soccer team in Mexico to dispute the two unofficial tournaments organized by the most important teams in Spanish football and they have the possibility of being the first, in addition to the hosts, in win both. It is worth mentioning that in 2004, when they were led by Hugo Sánchez, they went to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to play the Cup of the same name and beat Real Madridthen directed by José Antonio Camacho.

Eighteen years later, the university club was invited by Xavi Hernández’s team to play the Joan Gamper trophy. The contest to honor the founder and eighth president in the history of the Blaugrana team has been held continuously since 1966. Although the Pumas have the opportunity to enter the history books for being the first Mexican team to play and, possibly , the first non-host to win both tournaments, They were not the first choice.

The Pumas beat Real Madrid in 2004 and won the Santiago Bernabéu Cup trophy (Photo: Twitter/@Barullismo)

The 57th editionscheduled for Sunday, August 7, 2022, originally included a pair of matches between the men’s and women’s teams of the Barça and AS Roma from Italy. However, on Monday, June 27, the board of the organizing team notified that the teams led by José Mourinho and Alessandro Spugna decided to cancel their assistance and contract, even when ticket sales had already started.

Faced with the unexpected situation, the Catalans were forced to choose another team and they thought about mexican soccer. The first offer would have been directed to the club with the most reflectors of the most recent year, that is, the two-time champion Atlas. However, the president of the red and black institution, José Riestra, argued that it was impossible to attend the event due to the agenda of Diego Cocca’s players.

According to the calendar, on Tuesday, August 4, the Atlas will receive the visit of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. Immediately, some of the players on the squad will travel to the United States to play the Liga MX star game against MLS on the 10th of the same month and, three days later, they will return to face the Clásico Tapatío.

The team led by Hugo Sánchez managed to beat the merengue team and make history (Photo: Gaceta UNAM)

The invitation from FC Barcelona sowed encouragement in the squad in the search to transcend beyond Mexican soccer. It is worth mentioning that the July 13 they will face Celta de Vigo on the University Stadium pitch, although the greatest merit could be achieved on the Camp Nou grass. In the same week they will face the Puebla, Barcelona and America, but the team board did not let the opportunity pass.

“It is a huge opportunity for Pumas to be the protagonist in a match of this type (…) It is very satisfying that they have invited us. We go with a lot of motivation. I told the guys a moment ago and there was great excitement. Everyone reacted very well. some even excited to go play at Barcelona’s Camp Nou against Barcelona”declared Leopoldo Silva, president of the club, at a press conference.

In this way they will seek to achieve the feat of August 31, 2004when beat Real Madrid thanks to a goal Israel Castro in the 26th edition of the contest. At that time Hugo Sánchez’s team surpassed the squad made up of stars such as Michel Salgado, Francisco Pavón, Raúl Bravo, David Beckham, Guti, Michael OwenJuanfran, Santiago Solari and Fernando Morientes.

