What is the relationship of a snake with a 17-year-old teenager, stalked eight times in a month ..

Uttar Pradesh: A bizarre incident has come to light in Rampur village of Basti district, a 17-year-old teenager has been stalked eight times by the same snake. But call it a miracle or something, despite being poisoned by this poisonous snake eight times, the teenager is still alive and is hospitalized.

A 17-year-old teenager from Rampur village named Yash Raj Mishra has been hospitalized after the snake was bitten several times. The snake stung him a week ago and has been treated again. The people of the house are quite scared. In addition to medical treatment, the families also took help from the contacts.

Yash Raj's father Chandramouli Mishra told that "When my son was bitten by the same snake for the third time, I sent him to Bahadurpur, the village of my relative Ramji Shukla." But then a few days later, when he returned and came back, again my son saw the same snake near his house which had bitten him and the snake chased and bitten him again. Yashraj was again hospitalized and treated.

The last incident took place on August 25, with his family saying they were taking the 17-year-old to the village doctor for treatment and also using prescribed alternative medicine methods to avoid snake bites. Huh.

The father said that “We are unable to understand why this snake is targeting my son Yash Raj again and again. The boy is now mentally disturbed and is constantly scared of snakes. We have done ‘puja’ many times and have also called the contacts to catch the snake, but all has been in vain.