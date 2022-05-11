What is the rival that Memo Ochoa would like to face in the final of Liga MX

Guillermo Ochoa wants to face Chivas in the tournament final (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Las Eagles of America staged a agonizing direct classification to the Mexican soccer league after a questionable start to the campaign. After confirming the eight teams that will seek the title, the goalkeeper from Coapa confessed that he would like to reach the final to enter another edition of the National Classicalthough he has two series of games left to secure a ticket in the main game.

“Honestly, America vs Chivas (I would like it to be the final match), but you have to go step by step. I think that much of what we have achieved in this tournament was going game by game. From being at the bottom to getting straight in, it hadn’t happened. So first we must face a rival like Puebla, which we respect and it will be very difficult, but we are very excited”, he declared in an interview for TUDN.

In a tournament where the participation of two of Mexico’s big four in the league was in doubt, Águilas and Chivas rescued the classification from the hand of two interim technical directors, that is, Ricardo Cadena and Fernando Ortiz. And it is that the first days of the Grita México Clausura 2022 the two biggest rivals in the country remained in the bottom half of table of classification thanks to its irregular results.

The last time that América and Chivas met in a final was in the 83-84 season (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

On the one hand, the Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara launched a sports project that, despite the poor results, kept Marcelo Michel Leano at the front for 13 days. In that period, they achieved the harvest of 14 of the 39 possible units that were disputed. He only won three games, but allowed five draws and the same number of setbacks.

It was not until the Flock fell to the Rayados de Monterrey, in a rescheduled game from matchday 12, when Ricardo Peláez made the decision to fire Leaño to bring in Ricardo Cadena. After the arrival of the coach from Tapatío, the rojiblancos managed to five consecutive victories that placed them as the sixth best team in the tournament.

The path of the Eagles of America was not so different. From the hand of Santiago Solari, who led the team for 8 games, the accumulated points correspond to seven of a possible 24. His record was made up of a single victory, as well as three draws and four losses. In this case, the decision to remove him from the position was made after drawing with Querétaro on matchday 8 on the Azteca Stadium field.

Fernando Ortiz achieved an agonizing direct classification for the Eagles (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

The person in charge of taking the reins was Fernando Ortíz. Who months before came to the technical direction of the U-20 team, managed to improve the face of the team in the first division and after a defeat against Rayados de Monterrey, as well as a tie in the National Classic, he did not lose any of his matches again until the close of the tournament. At the expense of Toluca, Necaxa, Juárez, Tijuana, León, Tigres and Cruz Azul were able to secure their direct classification to the league.

In the quarterfinal round, the Eagles of America will face Pueblaas well as the Chivas will do it against Atlas, in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío. Both are obliged to win their series, although to avoid a clash with each other, the Tuzos de Pachuca must eliminate Atlético de San Luis, while the Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León (UANL) must do so with Cruz Azul.

In that scenario, the Eagles have the obligation to overcome the Tigers of Miguel Herrera in the semifinal round, as well as the Herd to the Tuzos by Guillermo Almada. Only in this way will the two staunch rivals reach the match that, due to the position of the teams, will define the champion on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

