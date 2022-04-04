What is the secret to the success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Not even his producer knows, but he has some theories

Although several years have passed since its release, the Nintendo title is still among the best sellers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of those occasional games that never miss an appointment. We talked about his presence in the weekly tops, where we usually see an impressive sales rate for the time it has been on the market. Key times like the Christmas holidays further boost the commercial performance of the installment, and it’s no surprise that Nintendo considers it one of its most successful video games of the moment.

The producer of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe did not imagine its prolonged successWhat is the secret of your success? We cannot single out one aspect in particular, since not even its producer, Kosuke Yabuki, such prolonged sales were expected. The professional has talked about this in an interview with the Nikkei medium (via Nintendo Everything) and, although he is still surprised with the rhythm of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, he has some theories that would explain his fame.

We design the game in a way where unthinkable things happen constantlyKosuke Yabuki“In hindsight, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a good choice for switch. You can play the console anywhere and even split the controller in two, so it’s easy to pick up and play with a sibling or friend. 5 years have passed since its launch, and that attraction has not disappeared“, explains Yabuki. However, we also have to take into account the nature of the game or, rather, the particularities of its driving: “Generally, you do not try to hinder your opponent in racing games, but in Mario Kart you spend the career throwing shells and trying to make the opponents slip on banana peels. Those unique mechanics are at the core of Mario Kart’s appeal.”

Which, as a whole, gives us the opportunity to experience totally unpredictable games: “We wanted the game to be a fun experience for everyone. Losing can be frustrating, but a lot happens during races that makes players smile or want to play another round. The hope that players experience emotions beyond the outcome of the race. We designed the game in a way where unthinkable things like slipping on a banana peel just before the finish line happen constantly“.

Of course, this premise has attracted the attention of a large number of users, which is why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be among today’s best selling games. In addition, from Nintendo they do not want to stop this party at the wheel and, to add more variety to their games, they have recently included 50 new circuits in a DLC: Bonus Tracks Pass.

