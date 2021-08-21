What is the sharia law that the Taliban will apply and how will it affect Afghan women?

The Taliban confirmed that they will govern Afghanistan again under sharia, the Islamic law that they already applied with an iron fist in their previous stint in government between 1996 and 2001 (EFE)

The return of the Taliban government to Afghanistan will mean the return to sharia, the group’s interpretation of Islamic religious law, a senior Taliban commander stated on Wednesday after the militant Islamist group swept the country, ousting the US-backed government. The seizure of power has sparked fear and speculation about the future of Afghanistan.

“There will be no democratic system”said the Taliban commander Waheedullah Hashimi in an interview with Reuters. “We are not going to discuss what kind of political system we should apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is the sharia and that’s it ”.

Here are some of the basics.

What is sharia?

In Arabic, sharia is derived from a word that means the way, or “the clear and well-traveled path to the water.” In practice, it is understood, interpreted and applied differently around the world, depending on different traditions, cultural contexts and the role of Islam in government.

Is about a set of religious norms that guide the daily life of Muslimsincluding prayer and fasting, and is mainly based on the Quran, the holy book of Islam, as well as in the words and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. Leaders, clergy, and practitioners adopt diverse approaches to traditions and precedents.

This could include a role for sharia in criminal law -a strict code of punishment that is applied in very few countries- or Islamic personal law that governs issues such as marriage, inheritance and custody of children, which is more common throughout the Muslim world.

How have the Taliban applied their interpretation of sharia in Afghanistan?

The last time the Taliban controlled the country, between 1996 and 2001, the militants applied a harsh interpretation of sharia. Women were forced to wear a burqa – the garment that covers the face from head to toe – and could be beaten if they ventured out alone without a male guardian. What’s more, girls’ schools closed and people who broke Taliban rules could be publicly executed, flogged or stoned.

Some parts of Afghanistan they have remained under or returned to Taliban rule in the past two decades. In those areas, the group continued to impose a strict regime, amid some modest signs of reform.

Waheedullah Hashimi, a Taliban commander, speaks to Reuters during an interview at an unidentified site near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The fundamentalist spokesman indicated that the country will be governed under sharia law (Reuters)

What do the Taliban say about sharia?

The history of the extremist rule of the Taliban leaves many to remain fearful, despite some attempts to adopt a conciliatory tone.

Hashimi, the commander, told Reuters that Afghan women’s rights would be in the hands of a council of Islamic scholars. He outlined a system that bears striking similarities to the previous Taliban government.

The spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahidtold reporters earlier this week that the Taliban respect women’s rights within the norms of Islamic law, but did not elaborate. He also offered a vague promise to defend press freedom., conditioning it that journalists do not work “against national values.”

Abdulaziz Sachedina, professor of religion and politics at the George Mason University, specializing in Islamic studies, said he believes it will take time and effort for the Taliban to implement policies related to sharia. “It is easy to say: ‘We will implement sharia.’ But it is not easy to put it into practice “, said.

It’s not over He said that sharia does not offer codified systems for the modern nation-state, such as commercial laws and administrative laws. “There is nothing in the sharia that says that this is the way to run the state”, said. “Sharia is very far from the modern nation-state as we know it today”.

Interpretations vary throughout the Muslim world and often within countries. Unlike the Islamic State or the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the Taliban identify as a group of traditional Sunni Muslims who follow the Hanafi law school, one of the four traditional Sunni schools of Islamic law.

(With information from The Washington Post).

