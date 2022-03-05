What is the Spanish team that the owners of Santos and Atlas could acquire

The owners of Atlas and Santos could become majority shareholders of Grupo Orlegi (Photo: Francisco Guasco/EFE)

The success that has consolidated the Orlegi Group in recent years it has translated into historic sporting achievements for Mexican soccer clubs. With their financial and sports planning, teams like Club Santos Laguna, Atlas and even the Jaiba Brava of Tampico Madero They have returned to protagonism in their divisions. With this, and in search of transcending in another football field, the business group will seek to enter the Spanish League.

Through a statement released on its official website, Orlegi Sports confirmed his interest in becoming the majority shareholder of Real Zaragoza SAD historic team of Iberian football and currently disputes the second category, after having relegated in the 2013-14 season.

“ORLEGI SPORTS, within its strategic expansion plan to Europe, has presented several acquisition proposals to the majority shareholder of Real Zaragoza SAD in order to develop a long-term project based on the principles of its management model. And it has done so seeking, at all times, to be the vehicle for the integration of all sensitivities”, reads the document.

Grupo Orlegi will seek to be the majority shareholder of Real Zaragoza in Spain (Photo: LaLiga)

Founded in the year of 1932after the merger of a couple of teams based in Aragón, the Real Zaragoza has played most of its seasons in the First Division. However, in recent decades they have suffered irregular stages that have relegated them to the silver division on several occasions. In 2002 they were relegated for the first time and, although they only lasted one season, they were relegated again in 2008.

Once again, they returned to the maximum circuit in 2009 and stayed for four seasons. Nevertheless, they lost the category in 2013, stay that has lasted until today, because they have not managed to accumulate enough points to directly access the stellar category.

In fact, the inconsistency in the sports project of the institution in recent years has become one of the main factors of interest for the group of investors, who have been sure that their project will be beneficial to play matches in The league.

If the purchase of shares is finalized, they will be added to Real Oviedo, a team in which Carlos Slim is the majority shareholder (Photo: Eloy Alonso/EFE)

“We assume the responsibility of working tirelessly to replenish the deposit of the illusions of the fans and the sporting achievements, making sure that have financial viability in the medium and long term. A project for and with the city of Zaragoza, the fans, the institutions and the entire Zaragoza, Aragonese and Spanish society, with the purpose of taking the Club to the category that historically corresponds to it”, they assured.

According to information released by the Aragón Newspaper in February 2022, the Mexican company sent a formal offer to the sports entity and They set March 11 as the deadline for receiving a response. It is worth mentioning that Orlegi disputes the control of the club with George MoreSpanish businessman who is also a shareholder in Inter Miami in the MLS.

Arturo Elías Ayub was a key character for the Mexican tycoon to invest in the Spanish team (Photo: [email protected])

Currently, after playing 30 games in the 2021-22 season, the Real Zaragoza is in position 11 in the general table of the Second Division. They have won eight games in exchange for 15 draws and seven losses. In case of maintaining the category and accepting Orlegi’s offer, the Mexican group will be able to direct its efforts to return to the First Division in the 2023-24 campaign.

If Orlegi achieves his goal, he would become the second company of Mexican capital with a presence in Spanish soccer. In 2012, Carlos Slimthrough Grupo Carso, acquired 35% of the shares of Real Oviedo in exchange for €2 million. With this investment, he rescued the team from bankruptcy and, even years later, managed to return to the Second Division.

