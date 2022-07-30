What is the unusual phobia that Naughty Maple suffers from?

On a visit to the Óscar Valdez ranch, Jorce Arce shared his phobia and assured that he had a bad time with the storm that fell.

When Jorge the mischievous Arce he was a professional boxer, he starred in different arduous fights above the ring that led him to be the five-time world champion in five different categories. On the ring he never showed fear or felt intimidated by his rivals; however, outside of gyms and dueling with fists and gloves, the Mischievous faces a phobia that paralyzes him.

Recently the former champion shared with his Twitter followers what is your biggest fear and, although in his sporting life he faced great fighters and even experienced the sensation of being seriously knocked out, his greatest fear is the rain.

Jorge Arce explained on his social networks the terror that invades him every time it rains specifically when he is witnessing the weather phenomenon. He even added that he moved to Hermosillo, Sonorabecause being in the north of the country it is unusual for large storms to be recorded as in the south or on the coasts of the country.

The Naughty Arce confessed what his phobia is (Photo: Instagram/@traviesoarce5)

It was last July 24 when a heavy rain took him by surprise, so he turned to his followers on networks to ask for help because he assured that I was “shocked” before the downpour that he witnessed.

“They have no idea how afraid I am of the rain It generates a tremendous panic in me; I came to live in Hermosillo because according to here it never rains, and a downpour has just fallen that made me want to go home, I am in shock I can’t, what do I do?” he wrote.

Jorge Arce narrated the fear he had at the Óscar Valdez ranch (Photo: Twitter/ @ ​​Eltraviezoarce5)

His confession shocked his followers as some questioned how he was afraid of the rain and not the blows in boxing, others took the opportunity to make fun of the Mischievous Arce because they doubted that his comment was serious or true, even some more joker users invited the seven-time champion to move to Montereya state experiencing drought due to lack of rain and water.

Despite the jokes, the former boxer took it with grace and was not offended, but he did assure that he has bad luck with the rains because “they follow him” everywhere; As proof of this, he uploaded a video in which he captured the storm that fell when he visited the Óscar Valdez ranch, an unusual situation according to Valdez.

The naughty maple confessed what his fear is and it is the rain (Photo: Twitter/ @ ​​Eltraviezoarce5)

It was through his social networks that Jorge Arce explained why the rain causes him an irrational fear. When she bragged about his visit to the Oscar Valdez ranch clarified that his fear of storms stems from the time he tried cross illegally into the United States in 1996.

On that migrant journey, he experienced different adversities and the weather was one of them, as he wrote on his Twitter, storms remind him of that stage of his life in which he felt “unprotected”, which is why he is afraid of the rain.

“Good morning my race, today thank God we woke up last night I had a bad time at the ranch of @ oscarvaldez56 a rain fell I felt fear as I had not felt for a long time, in 1996 I wanted to cross into the USA illegally through Nogales it was raining and I slept under the bridges I felt unprotected”.

As a young man, Naughty Arce tried to cross into the US illegally (Photo: Marco Polo Guzmán/ Cuartoscuro.com)

And it is that, previously the now speaker narrated for One More Round the evenings and challenges he spent in Nogales, Sonora in his attempt to cross the border, as he wandered through the desert and spent nights on the streets under the city’s bridges.

Although the Mischievous Arce did not name his fear as a phobia, according to the American Psychological Association (APA) it is considered the ombrophobia o pluviophobia to the continuous, intense and irrational fear of rain, thunder and winds caused by disruptive storms that the former Mexican champion could experience.

KEEP READING:

How Óscar Valdez affected his doping case

The “Naughty” Arce fight that led him to depression

Checo Pérez plays it in Hungary: “It’s crucial, we’ll try some things”