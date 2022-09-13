What is the Vigil of the Princes, the moving tradition with which they fired Queen Elizabeth II

The Vigil of the Princes, a tradition that moves the entire English people / (Getty Images)

On September 8, the world was shocked by the news of the death from Queen isabel II. From that moment until next September 19, when the funeral takes place, the United Kingdom will be the epicenter of acts and events around the farewell of the deceased monarch and the future coronation of Charles III. However, it was the touching custom from Vigil of the Princes the one that amazed thousands around the world; since it even had a historical fact: the presence of the princess Anne.

There are a number of rites and traditions that must be followed when a monarch is fired in the United Kingdom. In this case, the Vigil of the Princes took place in the Saint Giles Cathedralin Edinburgh, where the coffin of Isabel II is located and in which it will remain for 24 hours. Is custom is one of the traditions that experts warn as the most significant of the British royal familyalthough not the oldest.

is that this tradition originates from January 1936. At that time, the then king edward viii and his three brothers, Albert, Henry and George, stood guard for about 15 minutes at the coffin of their late father, the king george v. It is that the Vigil of the Princes is about luck custody what do they do male descendants of the deceased monarch, in which the members express most absolute recollection.

The second time this custom was observed was after the death of the queen mother, Isabel Bowes-Lyon, on April 8, 2002. At that time, it was his four grandchildren, now King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and David Armstrong-Jones, who stood guard around the coffin at the Palace of Westminster. At that time, this tradition lasted for about 20 minutes and was carried out in the most complete privacy, since both the guards and the archers of the Royal Company left the place.

It is worth clarifying that, due to the death of Philip of Edinburgh the Vigil of the Princes was not held due to the restrictions of the pandemic by COVID, according to the consort of Queen Elizabeth II himself had requested. Anyway, there was ashooting guard” to the coffin by nine members of the Royal Family during the procession.

Now, following in the footsteps of his late mother, the king charles iii It has already begun to show changes, even in the farewell of Queen Elizabeth. It is that the princess anne It was also part of this vigil. Next to her and the new monarch stood the prince andrew and the prince edwardBesides Archers of the Royal Company. This is the first time that a woman is part of the Vigil of the Princes, which marks a before and after in this tradition.

The custom became visible around 7:45 p.m. (British time), after the descendants of Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the cathedral after the religious service that took place during the early hours of the afternoon. The guard before the coffin of the deceased monarch went on for about 15 minutes and ended when one of the four made a second of the three traditional foot strikes.

The outfits worn by members of the Royal Family and the order in which they were presented also showed the importance of the moment. Who entered first was the king charles iiidressed in a typical costume Gales. A few steps behind his brothers entered, the princess anne and the prince edwardboth dressed in military uniforms. The last one was the prince andrewdressed in civil.

Already in the place, the four positioned themselves around the coffin, while on one side the queen consort Camila and Sophie of Wessex, wife of Prince Edward, sat on chairs. Also, in each corner four members of the Royal Company of Archers were located. This military body, which is responsible for ensuring the safety of the sovereign while he is in Scotland, used a uniform composed of a dark green jacket, with black details, dark green pants with black and red stripes. A Balmoral cap with Royal Company insignia and an eagle feather completed the ceremonial attire.

The mortal remains of the queen will remain in Edinburgh until 5 p.m. (British time) on Tuesday before being transferred, with the custody of Princess Anne, to London. From Wednesday and until next Monday, September 19, the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II will focus on the Palacio Westminsterbeing that that same day, at 11 (British time) the state funeral will be held and then the coffin will be transferred to the chapel of Windsor Castle.

