What is to return from The Witcher universe? Netflix confirms Season 3 of the unique sequence, a 2nd animated movie and extra

It is been a month since The Witcher showrunner gave us a scare: there will not be season 3 of the Netflix sequence. The concern is over! Netflix has introduced that The Witcher universe will proceed to extend greater than many be expecting: Confirms Season 3 of the unique sequence and publicizes a 2nd animated movie and one kids’s sequence. This rising universe will likely be joined The Witcher: Blood Beginning, prequel sequence, and the already launched The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare.

Toss a coin to our rising Witcher universe! We will formally announce The Witcher Season 3, together with a 2nd anime function movie, and a brand new Youngsters and Circle of relatives sequence set on the planet of The Witcher. %.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

What can we find out about Season 3 of The Witcher? Not anything in any respect. The announcement used to be made all the way through Netflix’s Tudum tournament, the place the Season 2 trailer, which elaborated at the plot and published Vesemir’s glance, and presented a new preview of The Witcher: Blood Beginning.

Since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt used to be launched for PS4, pastime within the books and the franchise basically has grown past measure. It used to be with the release of the sequence that this luck exploded: the online game used to be awarded for years, the books started to promote out and the enthusiasts requested for extra seasons.

Now, The Witcher Season 2 premieres on December 17, The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare is out now and all of the initiatives we’ve got discussed are at the method. But even so, the Subsequent-gen model of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which could have a collaboration with Netflix, must additionally arrive in 2021.