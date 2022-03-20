What is Ubisoft Scalar? The new technology to create larger and more detailed worlds: this is how it works

Ubisoft will take advantage of cloud technology to improve the way new video games are created.

The cloud has been labeled as a great promise in the video game industry for some time. Little by little we are seeing how it is reconfiguring the world, although sometimes you have to see the changes in perspective to realize their real impact. It’s something that goes by milestones, by key points. Today’s could perhaps be one of them, since at the Games Developers Conference Ubisoft has announced Ubisoft Scalar, an ambitious new technology that the Stockholm division, a technical pioneer, has been working on for more than four years. What is Ubisoft Scalar? Broadly speaking, we are talking about a base technology that enables the company’s games to correctly use cloud technology to make a great leap in quality.

It doesn’t exactly replace Assassin’s Creed’s ANVIL engine or The Division’s SnowdropTherefore, it does not exactly come to replace the ANVIL engine, famous for giving life to the Assassin’s Creed license, nor Snowdrop, which debuted with the ambivalent The Division and will be responsible for recreating Pandora in the next Avatar video game, since works more like a technology upgrade of these engines. And no, in this case the cloud proposed by Ubisoft is not a retransmission distribution model, also known as streaming, a proposal more in the style of Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation Now or Stadia. In essence, the main goals of Scalar are reinforce collaborative work of the different divisions of Ubisoft, something that has been fundamental in the development of some of its best titles, and generate worlds that can evolve even while the players themselves are playing, without the need for maintenance or patches, precisely because the game will always be running.

This is achieved through cloud computing, which allows access to a structure where software and hardware are virtually integrated, without the need to depend on a physical service. As is logical, video games are becoming more ambitious, which results in engines that are more complex and more difficult to modify with each passing day. In addition, each motor is made up of different components (rendering, physics, audio, artificial intelligence…) interconnected, so sometimes it can be difficult to work on something without other areas being affected. Scalar’s innovation is that, a priori, it manages to separate each of these engine components as a cloud serviceso that processes are streamlined and easier to share and modify.

Ubisoft Stockholm is working on an IP that will use the innovations of Ubisoft ScalarIn the talk, the heads of Ubisoft Scalar, that is, Per-Olof Romell, product director, Cristian Holmqvist, technical director, and Patrick Bach, general manager, also spent a few minutes talking about the implications that their new technology will have in the player experience. Ubisoft Stockholm hopes to be able to offer worlds largest and completes than seen before, as well as better simulations, advances in artificial intelligence, and new social interactionsranging from massive coexistence in the same “world” or “server” to the long-awaited persistencethat is, the ability for the actions of the players to leave their mark on that shared universe, in order to generate new interactions by other people (probably one of the great strengths of Star Citizen).

They also confirmed to us that Ubisoft Stockholm is working on a new IP that will use the innovations of Ubisoft Scalar; There is still nothing official about the title, although this information may be related to recent rumors that the division is working on an action adventure. In any case, they will not be the only ones to use Scalar in their future projects, as the French company anticipates that its new base technology will provide a greater creative freedom to his studies and greater variety of games for the future of the industry.

