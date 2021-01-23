What it Takes to Land a Job in Finance

Finance jobs pay well even at entry-level, making them a popular choice. Even people who aren’t the best with numbers can find a position working in the field. If this sounds like something you would be interested in, take the time to research opportunities and develop a plan. As you can imagine, these jobs, particularly at the entry-level, are very competitive.

Earn Your Degree

To help your resume catch the eye of those who make decisions, a bachelor’s degree is necessary. While you can land a job without your MBA, an undergraduate degree is important for getting in the door. Unlike many fields where any degree is acceptable, majoring in business, finance, or accounting can help strengthen your odds of a successful interview. That isn’t to say that those who have degrees in English, psychology, or some other subject cannot find a position, but you will need to find a way to tailor your resume so it attracts the attention of hiring managers.

If you are worried about paying for the costs of college, consider taking out private student loans. Borrowing money to pay for your education allows you to concentrate on your studies and utilize internships during your college career. After graduation, consolidating your loan debt allows you to pay off while building your career. If you have any questions about student loan consolidation, the type of information borrowers need, or what the process entails, there is a guide available that can answer all your questions.

Research Before Your Interview

Don’t head into your job interview unprepared. You should read up on the company as well as the position you are interviewing for before your appointment. In addition to background information, look up the latest news involving the company. Having all of this information allows you to talk with more confidence during the interview process.

Make a Lateral Move

If you are struggling to find a job, consider taking a position outside the finance industry. Once there, you can work on strengthening the skills that will make you a more attractive candidate. After a year or so of experience, start looking for jobs within your company in the financial department as well as jobs at outside companies. Don’t expect to get a promotion with this career move. Move laterally, then plan to advance from there.

Referrals and Networking are Important

Getting a referral, either from a friend or someone you meet through networking, is valuable when looking for a finance job. While it won’t take the place of qualifications, it will put your resume at the top of the pile. Many companies will automatically schedule an interview for anyone who receives a direct referral. If you don’t know someone who works in finance, begin attending meet-ups and conferences to expand your networking group. Making connections through social media can be tricky, and it is always better for those matches to happen organically. No one wants to feel they are being used just for their ability to make a referral. If you do approach someone this way, offer to buy them a coffee and ask about their experience working for the company. Let them know you are interested in the field, but let them take the lead in offering a referral.