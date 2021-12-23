What it’s Like to Drive the New Jeep Wagoneer

You likelyalready know that the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer has primo interior touchpoints, can tow up to five tons, is outrageously spacious, boasts a brawny 392-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8, and offers boat loads of standard features. But if you haven’t yet bought one, what youmay not know is what it’s like to drive the all-new Jeep Wagoneer. Not a problem. Here’s what some of the top automotive publications have to say about theexperience.

What’s the Story About This New Jeep?

After nearly three decades, Jeep jolted the automotive world by breathing new life into its storied Wagoneer, along with its more sybaritic counterpart, the Grand Wagoneer. While Jeep had essentially confirmed a looming revival way back in 2016, there had been radio silence since then, leading many to wonder whether the resurrection would ever happen. Last year, it finally became official: the legendary marques would indeed stage a comeback.

What Are Some Things to KnowAbout the Jeep Wagoneer?

Aside from what we’ve mentioned, the Jeep Wagoneer starts at $70,845 and runs with the likes of the Nissan Armada, Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, and Chevrolet Suburban. While rear-wheel drive is standard, you can level up to one of the ride’s available four-wheel drive systems.And if you want, you can get the adjustable air suspension feature that can give you an extra 3.6 inches of ground clearance, plus a drive-mode selector system for snowy, rocky, or sandy or muddy terrains. What’s more, this Jeep can sit up to eight peeps, has a ginormous cargo area, and comes standard with a myriad of driver-assistance features.

Okay, But What’s the Drive Like?

Well, let’s see what some of the leadingtrade outlets have to say:

Car and Driver : “Out on twisting roads, these big trucks roll – you should really let the inertia settle before turning their wheels in the opposite direction – and to maintain their path, their steering wheels need regular attention. That softness pays dividends on the highway, where the ride … is quite plush and appropriate for road trips.”

Motor Trend : “It may not be the fastest or stop the best, but the Wagoneer drives confidently and easily, with its air suspension chewing up and spitting out road imperfections and displaying the overall road manners of vehicles with less length and heft.”

U.S. News : “It accelerates swiftly yet returns decent gas mileage, thanks to its hybridized V8 powertrain, and its finely tuned suspension provides a blissful ride over rough pavement.”

J. D. Power : “On the road, the Hemi V8 provides ample acceleration without working up a sweat, and the muted rumble of the exhaust exudes a feeling of capability and confidence. It easily accelerates up to freeway speeds and overtakes slower vehicles when called upon.”

Newsweek : “The V8 is perfectly capable of getting up to speed in a jiffy, either from a standstill or when passing at speed. There’s no hard idle while sitting in traffic and engine noise barely permeates the well-insulated cabin.”

The Car Connection : “Big and brawny, the Jeep Wagoneer lumbers around corners, but it also smooths out bumps, accelerates swiftly, and tows big loads.”

Now that you know what it’s like to drive the new Jeep Wagoneer, you can sign up for one knowing that you’re getting a refined cruiser that offers top-shelf interior accommodations and credible off-road bona fides. The bottom line is that the new Jeep Wagoneer is an amply equipped family hauler that does very well by its historic nameplate.