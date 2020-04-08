What It’s Like To Star With Keanu Reeves And Other ‘Good-looking’ Males, According To Ana De Armas

Ana de Armas got here out of nowhere to star in initiatives alongside a few of Hollywood’s main males. This consists of Keanu Reaves in Uncovered, Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049 and now Daniel Craig in Knives Out and the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. Oh yeah, and do not forget Ben Affleck. In a brand new profile, Ana de Armas has spoken out about what it’s really prefer to star with the likes of “good-looking” gents equivalent to Reeves.