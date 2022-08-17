What Juan Manuel Márquez expects for Canelo vs. Golovkin 3

Juan Manuel Márquez shared his expectations of Canelo vs GGG3 (Photo: AP)

The next Saturday, September 17, Mexican boxing will witness one of the most anticipated fights among the fans because saul Canelo Álvarez will face Gennady Golovkin in the third chapter that will end their rivalry in the ring.

Because the man from Guadalajara is coming off a loss to Dmitry Bivolthe fight against GGG represents a suitable opportunity to redirect his career in professional boxing, therefore, Juan Manuel Marquezformer boxer and Mexican champion, shared what he expects from the fight.

During your participation in the podcast ProBox TVthe Dynamite Marquez He explained what his expectations of the fight are, since both fighters already know each other and the other two fights will serve as a background for their next confrontation and give a better show.

Juan Manuel Márquez assured that Canelo could beat Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Instagram @jmmarquezoficial)

The first thing that Márquez Méndez highlighted is that Saul has a chance of defeating the Kazakh boxer on stage at T-Mobile in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, because Canelo knows the “Mexican style” above the ring.

Before you introduce your reasons why expects Álvarez to apply the “Mexican style” in the trilogy, explained what this technique consists of in professional boxing. He pointed out that when a Mexican fighter receives a blow, he is characterized by returning twice as much as he was damaged, but with technique and in a wise way.

“The Mexican style, many people believe that it is throwing blows and receiving blows, being like a warrior ‘if you hit me, I’ll give you’, no; Mexican boxing is the same, exchange blows, but with technique. If you land a hit on me, I’ll hit you back three or four, but with intelligence, that’s the Mexican style; be intelligently aggressive“, said.

On September 17 it will be the third fight between Canelo vs. Golovkin (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

So Juan Manuel Marquez made it clear that technique is what characterizes the country’s fighters, so he will expect the Canelo Álvarez applied it in the ring before Triple G.

The short zone and a constant throwing of punches will be the key for Álvarez to achieve a favorable result, according to the Dynamitealso the combination of blows will be vital to get Golovkin off his guard.

“Canelo He showed how he can beat him, it’s the Mexican style; The Mexican style is to fight intelligently, being in the short zone and throwing blows, throwing combinations, and he does that very well. Canelo”.

Juan Manuel Márquez is confident that Canelo will win the fight against Golovkin (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

Followed, the member of the Hall of Fame shared his prognosis, which favored the Mexican. Despite the fact that on previous occasions he has disparaged the work of the Canelo Álvarezon this occasion he trusted that the preparation of Eddy Reynoso and Saúl will have the expected results.

If the man from Jalisco poses with the “Mexican style”, he could defeat GGG by way of knockout and ending the fight before the 12th round, Márquez assured that between rounds eight and nine the victory of the Mexican could take place.

Canelo Álvarez prior to his fight against Gennady Golovkin III (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“Canelo realized that in this third fight he is going to be in the middle of him, in front of him, he is going to move his waist, he is going to throw the counterpunches, combinations of blows to the soft zones and I think that fight ends by way of knockoutif I’m not mistaken, in eight or nine rounds”, concluded the former pupil of Nacho Berintáin.

Saúl Álvarez will face Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on September 17 as part of the Mexican national holidays, so the Mexican public will expect to see a great performance by the undisputed 168-pound champion.

