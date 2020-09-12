What kind of love for a neighbor girl, murdered corpse then cut herself by train and committed suicide

Fatehpur: A sensational case has come up in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. In a village in Aung Thana area, a young man used to love a girl from his neighborhood. A love affair was going on between the two. But in the wee hours of Saturday, this young man killed the young woman and burnt her body and later also committed suicide by cutting herself from the train. Also Read – The case of the attempt of murder on the SP, which was done by CM Yogi was suspended

A 20-year-old dead body of a 20-year-old girl was found in the field along the contact road from Makua Kheda to Mahua Kheda village, which has been identified by Rambabu Raidas of Makua Kheda village as her daughter Vidya.

Inspector in-charge of Aung police station Keshav Verma said that the body has been recovered on the information of the villagers. He quoted the girl's father as saying that he had a love affair with the neighboring youth Monu alias Dhirendra Raidas (24) and the girl was in the house till midnight, but, in the morning, her carcass was recovered.

The girl’s father was being sought after registering a case of murdering the dead body against Monu on Tahrir, when it was found that at around 9:30 am, a young man had committed suicide by jumping in front of the train, identified as Monu. occurred in.

Varma said that prima facie it appears that the young man killed his girlfriend (the girl) after burning the body and committed suicide by cutting from the train for fear of legal action. The bodies of the young man and the girl have been sent for postmortem.