What Life At The Tiger King Zoo Was Really Like, According To John Finlay

Warning! The following incorporates spoilers for Netflix’s unique sequence Tiger King. Learn at your personal danger!
Tiger King is constant to dominate mainstream popular culture, and the longer it stays within the highlight, the extra the celebrities of the documentary are talking out. Doc Antle, Carole Baskin, and even Shaquille O’ Neal have had issues to say concerning the Netflix unique, and now Joe Unique’s ex-husband, John Finlay, has gotten in on the motion. Finlay is talking out to speak about his life post-Joe Unique, and to disclose what life at Larger Wynnewood Unique Animal Park was truly like.
Tiger King confirmed the everyday of Joe Unique’s operation which, whereas there was loads of chaos, appeared to run comparatively effectively at instances. In a current interview with Leisure Tonight, John Finlay stated that life whereas working on the animal park was a bit completely different than what was proven on display screen, and positively much less predictable.
You by no means knew what was gonna occur in a day. Nothing was ever the identical. Nothing was ever quiet, no one ever was the identical day-after-day. One thing was at all times off about some individuals or one thing was simply not proper. Once you’re across the animals like that and the ambiance modifications, you have a tendency to note much more.
John Finlay added that, imagine it or not, the tiger park was “so much crazier” than what was depicted on digital camera. Understand that Tiger King confirmed a scene wherein an worker’s arm was ripped off by a tiger, so one can solely think about what occasions Finlay witnessed that might probably be crazier.
So far as what it was wish to work day-to-day with Joe Unique as a boss, John Finlay appeared to point he was essentially the most unpredictable half. Finlay spoke of Unique’s erratic nature, and the way he finally sacrificed the well-being of the animals to take care of his personal private obsessions.
You did not know whether or not he was in a very good temper or unhealthy temper or what he was gonna come at you with. [He was] pursuing one thing he had no thought what the result was gonna be, what it was gonna price. He took a lot away from the animals as a result of it was a relentless combat, fixed battle. There’s gonna be a loser in each state of affairs that occurs they usually have been those that finally misplaced every part.
John Finlay stated that whereas he missed coping with unique animals, he finally has no regrets with how his life turned out. Finlay has not spoken to Joe Unique since their break up, and added that he has no real interest in ever talking to him once more.
