What Life At The Tiger King Zoo Was Really Like, According To John Finlay

You did not know whether or not he was in a very good temper or unhealthy temper or what he was gonna come at you with. [He was] pursuing one thing he had no thought what the result was gonna be, what it was gonna price. He took a lot away from the animals as a result of it was a relentless combat, fixed battle. There’s gonna be a loser in each state of affairs that occurs they usually have been those that finally misplaced every part.