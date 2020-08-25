What live football is on TV tonight?

The 2019/20 mens football season might have lastly ended, however there is nonetheless a lot to play for within the ladies’s sport, with the stage set for the Champions League semi-finals.

4 groups stay as they try and observe within the footsteps of Bayern Munich’s mens staff and be topped Champions of Europe – with Wolfsberg taking on Barcelona tonight earlier than Paris Saint Germain and Lyon (who each additionally made the mens semi-finals) face off tomorrow.

So far as mens football goes, after the Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures passed off in August he previous weekend noticed the 2 finals performed out.

On Friday evening Sevilla managed to safe their sixth Europa League ultimate triumph – and their fourth in seven years – after defeating Inter Milan in an thrilling ultimate, with an own-goal from former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku serving to them to a 3-2 win.

Then on Sunday evening Bayern Munich noticed off the problem of first-time finalists PSG, with a second half purpose from Kingsley Coman sufficient to earn them a 1-Zero victory.

Video games will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas BBC and Amazon Prime Video might hope to sink their enamel into extra Premier League football in 2020/21.

Take a look at your information to the very best football matches on TV this week.

Tuesday 25th August

Along with a variety of video games being proven throughout subscription platforms, football followers have been handled to extra free Premier League fixtures than ever earlier than final yr.

In fact the Premier League is on a break for now, nevertheless it’s not lengthy till it will get again up and operating once more for the model new 2020/21 season.

Key video games included under. All UK instances.

Competitors: Girls’s Champions League

Kick off: 7pm

Live protection:BT Sport 1

The spotlight is the Girls’s Champions league semi-final between two-times winners Wolfsburg and final yr’s finalists Barcelona, with protection obtainable from 7pm on BT Sport 1.

What video games are free-to-air?

Sadly, there are not any live free-to-air video games live on TV tonight however these with a BT subscription could have some thrilling video games to look at.

Hold testing our recurrently up to date guides for the most recent data on video games and easy methods to watch them.

When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.