What live football is on TV tonight?

Live football on TV continues to dominate screens throughout the nation with a recent batch of Premier League fixtures to savour this weekend.

Among the many video games, Manchester United journey to face Brighton on the AMEX Stadium within the hunt for his or her first factors of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was backed up by former teammate Andy Cole throughout an unique interview with the United legend on our Football Occasions podcast.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace host new-look Everton live on Amazon Prime Video whereas West Brom take on Chelsea and Tottenham host Newcastle.

We’ve additionally bought motion from the Championship to get pleasure from with two televised fixtures this weekend whereas Ranger proceed their Scottish Premier League marketing campaign with a visit to face Motherwell.

Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Take a look at your information to one of the best football matches on TV this week.

Friday twenty fifth September

Chosen key matches

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday twenty sixth September

Brighton v Man Utd

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Wycombe v Swansea

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Crystal Palace v Everton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live protection: Amazon Prime Video

West Brom v Chelsea

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Burnley v Southampton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday twenty seventh September

Sheffield United v Leeds

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Motherwell v Rangers

Competitors: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 12pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / NOW TV

Tottenham v Newcastle

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Man Metropolis v Leicester

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

West Ham v Wolves

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 7pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

What video games are free-to-air?

Sadly, not one of the video games can be found to look at on free-to-air TV.

Maintain trying out our repeatedly up to date guides for the most recent data on video games and the best way to watch them.

Take a look at Premier League free-to-air video games right here.

For those who’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.