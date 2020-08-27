What live football is on TV tonight?

Premier League footballers could also be making ready for the 2020/21 season, however the ladies’s recreation nonetheless has the Champions League to complete earlier than they will name an finish to their marketing campaign.

Wolfsberg have been the primary crew to progress to the ultimate after beating Barcelona 1-Zero of their semi-final in Spain.

Subsequent up tonight is the second semi-final between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon – an all-French affair that guarantees to be a thriller.

In the meantime, a raft of Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures are happening in August as males’s groups from throughout the continent compete if qualifying campaigns. Celtic started life within the Champions League first qualifying spherical with a 6-Zero win over KR, whereas Motherwell, Aberdeen, Rangers and Tottenham will enter in qualifying phases of the Europa League.

This weekend additionally sees the return to English golf equipment within the conventional curtain raiser to the season: the Group Defend. The Girls’s Group Defend will happen for the primary time since 2008, with Chelsea Girls v Man Metropolis Girls.

That recreation might be performed at Wembley, and 4 hours later it’s title holders Liverpool v Arsenal within the Males’s Group Defend on the identical pitch.

Video games will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas BBC and Amazon Prime Video may hope to sink their tooth into extra Premier League football in 2020/21.

Take a look at your information to the very best football matches on TV this week.

Wednesday 26th August

Along with a variety of video games being proven throughout subscription platforms, football followers have been handled to extra free Premier League fixtures than ever earlier than final 12 months.

After all the Premier League is on a break for now, nevertheless it’s not lengthy till it will get again up and operating once more for the model new 2020/21 season.

Key video games included beneath. All UK occasions.

Match: PSG Women v Lyon Girls

Competitors: Girls’s Champions League

Kick off: 7pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

The spotlight is the Girls’s Champions league semi-final between PSG Women and Lyon Girls, with protection accessible from 6:30pm on BT Sport 1.

Match: Celtic v Ferencvaros

Competitors: Champions League qualifying

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: Premier Sports activities

Over on Premier Sports activities is protection of Celtic v Ferencvaros in Champions League qualifying. The Scottish champions are searching for to progress to the third qualifying stage with a win right here.

What video games are free-to-air?

Sadly, there aren’t any live free-to-air video games live on TV tonight however these with a BT subscription or Premier Sports activities subscription could have some thrilling motion to look at.

Preserve testing our recurrently up to date guides for the most recent info on video games and how one can watch them.

Should you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.