What live football is on TV tonight?

The final of the Premier League fixtures of a wild match week might be performed this night together with the showpiece recreation of the weekend.

Liverpool host Arsenal in an encounter that has enthralled tens of millions all through the years, with this author pondering again to Andrey Arshavin’s four-goal heroics for the Gunners at Anfield in 2009.

The Reds loved an assured victory over Chelsea final day trip within the Premier League, whereas Arsenal have overcome Fulham and West Ham to date.

Additionally this night, Fulham host Aston Villa in a showdown that might boil right down to the 2 prime scorers within the Championship final season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic landed the crown with 26 targets, one forward of former Brentford striker Ollie Watkins who joined Villa over the summer time.

Developing this week, there’s one other crowd slate of Carabao Cup fixtures and Europa League motion to come back, and we’re right here to maintain you updated with all of the goings on.

Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Take a look at your information to the very best football matches on TV this week.

Monday twenty eighth September

Chosen key matches

Fulham v Aston Villa

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 5:45pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

Liverpool v Arsenal

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV

What video games are free-to-air?

Sadly, not one of the video games can be found to look at on free-to-air TV.

Hold trying out our commonly up to date guides for the newest info on video games and watch them.

Take a look at Premier League free-to-air video games right here.

