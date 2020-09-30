What live football is on TV tonight?

The Premier League has stood to the facet as soon as towards to permit for a slate of Carabao Cup fixtures to take centre stage throughout midweek.

This is the fourth consecutive week of home cup motion with the rounds flying by, upsets submitting via and large performances being delivered by runners and riders from all 4 skilled football leagues in England.

Tonight’s providing guarantees loads extra drama as Tottenham host Chelsea within the fourth spherical.

Jose Mourinho might have simmered down since his fury at a controversial penalty given towards his Spurs facet on Sunday, and he’ll be decided to get one over his former apprentice, Frank Lampard.

The pair spent a number of years collectively at Stamford Bridge however pleasantries shall be put apart for the massive conflict between the rival London golf equipment.

Tuesday twenty ninth September

Chosen key matches

Tottenham v Chelsea

Competitors: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Essential Occasion / NOW TV

What video games are free-to-air?

Sadly, not one of the video games can be found to look at on free-to-air TV.

