What live football is on TV tonight?

A busy week of Carabao Cup fixtures has subsided, now it’s time for a batch of Premier League fixtures to get us again within the swing of issues after a terrific couple of weeks within the prime flight.
Targets have flooded the Premier League in latest weeks, with quite a few large shocks together with Leicester’s eye-catching 5-2 overcome Manchester Metropolis.
Pep Guardiola’s males should step up their sport in opposition to Leeds United who’ve proven loads of attacking promise of their play to this point this season.
Leicester take on West Ham who toppled Wolves 4-0 within the largest shock of final weekend, whereas Manchester United face Tottenham in arguably the showpiece video games of the upcoming spherical.
Each Premier League crew is in motion on both Saturday or Sunday this weekend as a result of upcoming worldwide break.
Elsewhere, we’ve bought just a few Championship video games arising as early as Friday evening.
Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Friday 2nd October
Chosen key matches
Coventry v Bournemouth
Competitors: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Most important Occasion / NOW TV
Saturday third October
Norwich v Derby
Competitors: Championship
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Most important Occasion / NOW TV
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live protection: BT Sport 1
Everton v Brighton
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live protection: BT Sport 1
Leeds v Man Metropolis
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Most important Occasion / NOW TV
Newcastle v Burnley
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Most important Occasion / NOW TV
Sunday 4th October
Leicester v West Ham
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live protection: BT Sport 1
Southampton v West Brom
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live protection: BT Sport 2
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Most important Occasion / NOW TV
Wolves v Fulham
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / NOW TV
Man Utd v Tottenham
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Most important Occasion / NOW TV
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 7:15pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Most important Occasion / NOW TV
What video games are free-to-air?
Sadly, not one of the video games can be found to observe on free-to-air TV.
