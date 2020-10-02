What live football is on TV tonight?

A busy week of Carabao Cup fixtures has subsided, now it’s time for a batch of Premier League fixtures to get us again within the swing of issues after a terrific couple of weeks within the prime flight.

Commercial

Targets have flooded the Premier League in latest weeks, with quite a few large shocks together with Leicester’s eye-catching 5-2 overcome Manchester Metropolis.

Pep Guardiola’s males should step up their sport in opposition to Leeds United who’ve proven loads of attacking promise of their play to this point this season.

Leicester take on West Ham who toppled Wolves 4-0 within the largest shock of final weekend, whereas Manchester United face Tottenham in arguably the showpiece video games of the upcoming spherical.

Each Premier League crew is in motion on both Saturday or Sunday this weekend as a result of upcoming worldwide break.

Elsewhere, we’ve bought just a few Championship video games arising as early as Friday evening.

Video games throughout all competitions will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Take a look at your information to one of the best football matches on TV right now.

Hearken to our Football Instances podcast right here

By no means miss a match! Join football updates direct to your inbox Thanks!







Sign up













Register













Signal me up!





Signal as much as get alerts for football and obtain tv and leisure e mail newsletters from our award-winning editorial crew. You may unsubscribe at any time. For extra details about how we maintain your private knowledge, please see our privateness coverage.

Friday 2nd October

Chosen key matches

Coventry v Bournemouth

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Most important Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday third October

Norwich v Derby

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Most important Occasion / NOW TV

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Everton v Brighton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Leeds v Man Metropolis

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Most important Occasion / NOW TV

Newcastle v Burnley

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Most important Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 4th October

Leicester v West Ham

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Southampton v West Brom

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live protection: BT Sport 2

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Most important Occasion / NOW TV

Wolves v Fulham

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / NOW TV

Man Utd v Tottenham

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Most important Occasion / NOW TV

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 7:15pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Most important Occasion / NOW TV

What video games are free-to-air?

Sadly, not one of the video games can be found to observe on free-to-air TV.

Preserve trying out our recurrently up to date guides for the newest data on video games and watch them.

Take a look at Premier League free-to-air video games right here.

Take a look at our relaunched Football Instances podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL suggestions and match previews.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Commercial

In case you’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.