What live football is on TV tonight?

The primary spherical of Premier League fixtures is over, which means we’ve acquired a return to cup motion midweek.

Carabao Cup fixtures can be performed within the coming days because the second spherical will get underway, earlier than a quick-fire return to the competitors with the third spherical subsequent week.

League One facet Burton Albion host Premier League unit Aston Villa within the showpiece match of the night time.

Albion acquired off to a shedding begin on the weekend throughout their first aggressive recreation since March, whereas Villa are but to begin the brand new season after their opening weekend match in opposition to Manchester Metropolis was pushed again as a consequence of Pep Guardiola’s males being handed a delayed summer season break.

Elsewhere, it has been introduced that each Carabao Cup recreation within the second, third and fourth spherical that includes a Premier League crew can be proven live on-line.

Followers can tune into CarabaoCup.live to buy one-off match passes for £10, with a number of Premier League groups in motion tonight.

Video games will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Try your information to the very best football matches on TV this week.

Tuesday 15th September

Chosen key matches

Burton v Aston Villa

Competitors: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Essential Occasion / NOW TV

Newcastle v Blackburn

Competitors: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:30pm

Live protection: CarabaoCup.live

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Competitors: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: CarabaoCup.live

What video games are free-to-air?

There’s no free live football on TV tonight, however relaxation assured we’ll hold you knowledgeable about each recreation out there on terrestrial TV.

