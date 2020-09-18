What live football is on TV tonight?

The second spherical of Premier League fixtures is upon us with a showpiece recreation primed and able to thrill us on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea v Liverpool is anticipated to be a tense, explosive affair if final season’s showdown is something to go by.

The pair met on the evening Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy with the Reds operating out 5-Three winners following a wild conflict at Anfield.

The Blues have spent huge cash over the summer season and shall be hoping to shut the hole on the Reds on the high of the Premier League desk.

Elsewhere, a number of tantalising clashes will go forward together with the return of Manchester United to aggressive motion following a delayed summer season break.

It’s a giant weekend to implement our model new Fantasy Premier League suggestions with an entire lot of knee-jerk reactions going down following the opening spherical of fixtures.

Video games will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Try your information to the very best football matches on TV this week.

Friday 18th September

Chosen key matches

Coventry v QPR

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Saturday 19th September

Everton v West Brom

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Leeds v Fulham

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Arsenal v West Ham

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 20th September

Southampton v Tottenham

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Hibs v Rangers

Competitors: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 12pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / NOW TV

Newcastle v Brighton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Chelsea v Liverpool

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV

Leicester v Burnley

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 7pm

Live protection: BBC One

What video games are free-to-air?

Leicester v Burnley shall be going forward live on BBC One because the Premier League handed out further fixtures to broadcasters provided that followers nonetheless aren’t capable of contend.

Maintain trying out our frequently up to date guides for the most recent data on video games and how one can watch them.

Try Premier League free-to-air video games right here.

