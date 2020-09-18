What live football is on TV tonight?

The second spherical of Premier League fixtures is upon us with a showpiece recreation primed and able to thrill us on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea v Liverpool is anticipated to be a tense, explosive affair if final season’s showdown is something to go by.
The pair met on the evening Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy with the Reds operating out 5-Three winners following a wild conflict at Anfield.
The Blues have spent huge cash over the summer season and shall be hoping to shut the hole on the Reds on the high of the Premier League desk.
Elsewhere, a number of tantalising clashes will go forward together with the return of Manchester United to aggressive motion following a delayed summer season break.
It’s a giant weekend to implement our model new Fantasy Premier League suggestions with an entire lot of knee-jerk reactions going down following the opening spherical of fixtures.
Video games will proceed to be proven throughout Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Premier Sports activities platforms, whereas Amazon Prime Video boast one other two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Try your information to the very best football matches on TV this week.
Friday 18th September
Chosen key matches
Coventry v QPR
Competitors: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Saturday 19th September
Everton v West Brom
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live protection: BT Sport 1
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff
Competitors: Championship
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Leeds v Fulham
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live protection: BT Sport 1
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Arsenal v West Ham
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Sunday 20th September
Southampton v Tottenham
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live protection: BT Sport 1
Hibs v Rangers
Competitors: Scottish Premiership
Kick off: 12pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football / NOW TV
Newcastle v Brighton
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Chelsea v Liverpool
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League / Important Occasion / NOW TV
Leicester v Burnley
Competitors: Premier League
Kick off: 7pm
Live protection: BBC One
What video games are free-to-air?
Leicester v Burnley shall be going forward live on BBC One because the Premier League handed out further fixtures to broadcasters provided that followers nonetheless aren’t capable of contend.
Maintain trying out our frequently up to date guides for the most recent data on video games and how one can watch them.
Try Premier League free-to-air video games right here.
