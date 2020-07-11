What live football is on TV tonight?

The grand previous summer time of football continues to rumble on with matches flowing thick and quick as home leagues race to finish their 2019/20 season.

One other stack of prime flight video games might be performed this weekend together with a north London derby behind closed doorways on Sunday.

Arsenal v Tottenham matches are all the time spicy affairs, however the presence of Jose Mourinho together with the excessive stakes within the division will make sure that is the showpiece amongst Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester Metropolis are all in motion throughout the weekend with a wide range of hurdles of their path, with every chasing a special goal.

Manchester United should wait till Monday night time to place factors on the board, however given their type, the strain is all on Chelsea and Leicester to ship.

Amazon Prime Video dip their toes within the Premier League pool as soon as once more with the newest of their free-to-air Premier League video games.

And that gained’t be the one match on free TV with a number of extra choices so that you can absorb.

On the continent, Actual Madrid go first within the bid to construct an unassailable lead within the La Liga title race whereas Barcelona may very well be left for lifeless by Sunday night time, and Juventus proceed their surge in the direction of the Serie A title.

Video games might be unfold throughout a spread of platforms together with Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and even BBC who’re dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League video games for the primary time.

Take a look at your information to the perfect football matches on TV this weekend.

Friday 10th July

Key video games included under. All UK occasions.

Huddersfield v Luton

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 6pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football

Fulham v Cardiff

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football/Principal Occasion

Actual Madrid v Alaves

Competitors: La Liga

Kick off: 9pm

Live protection: La Liga TV

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Watford v Newcastle

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: Amazon Prime Video

Derby v Brentford

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football

Liverpool v Burnley

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live protection: BT Sport 1

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion

Valladolid v Barcelona

Competitors: La Liga

Kick off: 6:30pm

Live protection: La Liga TV

Brighton v Man Metropolis

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Choose TV/Sky One

Juventus v Atalanta

Competitors: Serie A

Kick off: 8:45pm

Live protection: Premier Sports activities 1

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Choose TV/Sky One

Stoke v Birmingham

Competitors: Championship

Kick off: 1:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Football

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 2:15pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion

Tottenham v Arsenal

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion

Bournemouth v Leicester

Competitors: Premier League

Kick off: 7pm

Live protection: Sky Sports activities Premier League/Principal Occasion/Choose TV/Sky One

What video games are free-to-air?

Along with a variety of video games being proven throughout subscription platforms, football followers might be handled to extra live free-to-air Premier League video games than ever earlier than.

Watford v Newcastle, Wolves v Everton and Bournemouth v Leicester are all free-to-air, that means your weekend plans are sorted.

Many Sky Sports activities video games might be proven on their free-to-air Choose TV channel – 25 in whole – so preserve trying out our usually up to date guides.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising throughout all channels, take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

